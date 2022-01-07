How to include Pantone’s colour of the year - ‘Very Peri’ into your beauty regime

Pantone’s colour of the year, Very Peri is described as a mix of a periwinkle blue hue with a violet-red undertone. The colour has been termed as a new Pantone colour whose courageous presence encourages personal inventiveness and creativity. Well, we’re not really surprised that this is the colour of the year. After all, we have already spotted our favourite celebs in violet hues. But now that we know all about this colour, it’s time to include this in beauty trends as well.

Lipstick

Take a risk and opt for an edgy look with a violet-toned lipstick. Go bold with your lips! Violet isn’t the kind of shade that most people would pick in terms of lip colour but this season, it’s time to take risks. Remember to pick a violet with red and blue undertones.

Nail Paint

Nails are a great way to add a pop of this fresh colour to your beauty looks. If you can’t find the nail paint in the ‘very peri’ shade, you can also try opting for a closer shade like lavender, violet or lilac. These breezy shades are super versatile and will add a dash of colour to any outfit that you don.

Eyeshadow

Eye makeup has been quite a raging trend ever since the pandemic began. This year too, it is time to go crazy with your eyeshadow. You can always mix blue with violet and red undertones to make the perfect very peri shade or you can pick a solid colour matching the shade and rock the vivid eye look. Do not hesitate to pick out some violet glitter.

Eyeliner

It's time to ditch our black eyeliner and opt for a bright colour that will set you apart! So, stop thinking and buy that very peri eyeliner and put it on. Not only will it make your eyes pop with colour but it also stands out. Remember to skip out on eyeshadow if you’re going with a colourful eyeliner and stick to a shade of nude or brown lipstick.

Mascara

Now, that’s another risk we all should be willing to take. Highlighting our lashes with some colourful mascara can be a fun makeup look. It will give a dramatic look to your eyes and may even make your eye colour pop.

Cheek Tint

This cheek tint will give you a bold, dramatic makeup look with violet shade on the lips and cheeks, leaving a glossy effect. The blueberry glaze lip and cheek tint does not just add colour to your lips and cheeks but also to your eyelids. The creamy texture glides smoothly on the area giving a mysterious and sassy look.

