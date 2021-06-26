How to incorporate more colour and playfulness in your daily makeup

This summer, more is more! Bring more colour into your life with these makeup trends.

Fashion and beauty trends in 2021 are all about playfulness and expressing yourself. Reinvented and revamped retro aesthetics are fusing with futuristic elements to perfectly depict the sign of the times. Vibrant and youthful colours are one of the primary methods of joyful expression in 2021- in fashion as well as makeup. From bright and graphic eyes to playful lips, bold eyebrows and colourful tints- there is a trend to suit everyone!

Trendy and expressive makeup trends in 2021

Whether you are ready to dive right into the colourful pool of makeup trends or you wish to incorporate subtle pops of colour in your look- you can be stylish, trendy and chic while also being yourself! Check out some of the top trends and our favourite products to create those playful and bright makeup looks –

1. Say hello to metallic eyeliners! Black may be the classic, go-to for all of us in the case of eyeliners, but it is time to add a bit more jazz to our makeup this summer. Even if you decide not to wear any eyeshadow, a metallic eyeliner will make a bold statement. Be it cat eyes, winged or traditional (or even the next hot trend in the list, so stay tuned!), metallic and shimmery eyeliners look oh-so glamorous!

Try the SUGAR Cosmetics Eye Dared You So! Metallic Eyeliners available in 6 exciting and super pigmented colours to create dazzlingly gorgeous eye looks! These are waterproof, long-lasting and give a rich matte finish!

2. Graphic eyeliners. Graphic eyes are a blend of vibrant retro colours and futuristic minimal aesthetic – a trend that we are here for! This is another fad that seemed to have gained popularity via social media, with a lot of beauty gurus and influencers posting their interpretations.

There are many ways for you to express yourself with graphic liners. The simplest is to make a straight line on your crease, extending slightly outwards. These are called floating eyeliners. You can even do double coloured liner- one close to your lash line and the other on your crease!

Lakme’s Gelato-inspired Collection of kohl pencils comes at the best time possible! Try these pencils in 8 delicious hues that are perfectly suited for the summer heat. You can easily draw soft yet defining floating eyeliners and other graphic eye looks super easily!

3. Vibrant monochrome. This trend is the easiest to master and pull off. As the name suggests, only 1 vibrant colour is used for the entire look. Such eye makeup looks can be powerful and arresting if the choice of colour is made thoughtfully, according to your outfit and eye colour. A popping yellow, baby blue, vermillion and fuchsia are some that work for everyone.

You can either use the colour on your entire eyelid, or even just on your inner corner or lower lash line. Another chic way to pull this off is by applying 1 vibrant colour only on your whole crease. Keep your eyes slightly open, tilt your head upwards and look down. This will make it easier to find the crease and blend using a brush.

Check out these 2 intensely pigmented, smooth and long-lasting eyeshadow palettes by Makeup Revolution -

