How to layer your acne prone skin correctly with these 6 Products

If you have oily and acne prone skin, I am sure you must be afraid to apply any product on your face. However, the trick to acing the skincare game is learning how to layer correctly. Once you layer your skin care products correctly, you will see results in no time. Here we have all the best products for acne prone skin and how to layer them.

Step 1: Cleanser

The Derma Co Foaming Face Wash

In the morning, start by splashing your face with warm water and wash your face with a gentle cleanser. This cleanser penetrates deep within to unclog pores from oil and surface build-up, without drying out the skin. Both AHA and BHA are chemical exfoliants used to help the skin gently exfoliate its build up of dead skin. Glycolic acid also works towards removing dead skin cells while revealing fresh and brighter skin.

Price: Rs.296

Buy Now

Step 2: Toner

Vedix Customised Ayurvedic Toner

Toners act as a delivery system for antioxidants, vitamin B derivatives and even toning acids. This toner is enriched with a herb formula that helps reduce acne and acne related redness. Tea tree helps soothe skin from irritation caused by acne breakouts. The toner absorbs excessive oils and gives a fresh glow from within. The lightweight formula is quickly absorbed by skin to provide a fresh look. It also helps unclog pores and purify skin while eliminating toxins and dead cells from the skin surface. Witch Hazel removes pollutants and impurities and helps maintain a pH balance without causing any irritation.

Price: Rs.349

Buy Now

Step 3: Serum

Pilgrim Anti Acne Serum

Serums are super-concentrated, nutrient-dense treatments that address specific concerns, so you must keep them as close to the skin as possible. Once you have washed and toned your face, you must apply a suitable serum. This anti-acne serum is formulated with salicylic acid that removes stubborn blackheads, excess oil and prevents acne from forming while also regulating sebum production and controlling shine, and glycolic acid that removes the superficial dead skin cell layer which clogs pores and dulls the complexion, provides deep hydration and moisturises the skin for even tone and texture.

Price: Rs.520

Buy Now

Step 4: Eye Cream

Dot & Key Eye Cream

It is vital to apply eye cream twice a day or at least every night. It ensures that the eyelid skin does not lose laxity and its smooth appearance. This under eye cream is enriched with coffee cherry, hydrating hyaluronic acid and calming rosehip oil. It targets all eye concerns to revive lost perkiness. It reduces dark circles, eye puffiness, eye wrinkles, and perks up dull, weary eyes to restore its dewy look.

Price: Rs.795

Buy Now

Step 5: Moisturiser

Plum Green Tea Mattifying Moisturiser

Yes, everyone needs a moisturiser, even if you have oily skin. This moisturiser is specially designed for oily, acne prone and combination skin. It helps in fighting acne while providing controlled hydration to the skin, glycolic acid helps exfoliate pores gently keeping the skin clear and oil-free.

Price: Rs.366

Buy Now

Step 6: Sunscreen

Re’equil Sunscreen

Sunscreen is the last step and probably the most important in your daytime skin care routine. This sunscreen provides a broad spectrum sunscreen for oily and acne prone skin. It has an ultra-light and non-greasy formula SPF 50 with PA+++. It uses advanced low penetration filters, its non-comedogenic lotion base lends an ultra-light feel to your skin.

Price: Rs.399

Buy Now

