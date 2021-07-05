How to make beetroot face serum at home for a glowing skin

The magic of beetroot is all that you want for healthy glowing skin. Here is the step by step guide to make your skin lightening and dark spot removing serum at home.

Beetroot promises an unfading radiant glow to your face thanks to its powerhouse nutrients including Vitamin B 6, vitamin A and Vitamin D. End your search for the ideal product to achieve spotless skin cause this beetroot facial serum addresses multiple skin issues like dark circles, blemishes and acne marks, hyperpigmentation issues and dull skin. Regular use can show positive results in a speedy time making your skin even-toned, bright and glowing. This beetroot serum has pro-ageing properties which make your skin looks young, healthy and happy always.

To make this serum at home follow these simple steps:

Cut the beetroot into small square pieces and grind it in a mixture. Cook the grinded pulp with some boiled water to extract the beetroot juice. You can also organic beetroot powder and mix it with rosewater to make the beetroot juice-like mixture.

Transfer the beetroot juice to a small bowl and add 1tbsp of glycerine as it provides superior moisturization and maximum hydration to your skin.

Add 2tbsp of uncooked milk and 2-3 Vitamin E capsules to gain the required consistency and skin healing power. While the milk acts as an excellent moisturiser, Vitamin E capsules are important to spot-treat blemishes and soften skin, reducing the appearance of early fine lines and wrinkles. This step is optional. You can refrain from using milk as the glycerin does the moisturising job anyways and if your skin is prone to breakouts and has pores that clog easily then Vitamin E shouldn’t be on your ingredient list for the serum.

Add 1 tbsp of rosewater to gain the required serum consistency and aloe vera gel to create a cooling and soothing effect. Mix all the contents in the bowl. The pulpy red mixture is supposed to have a sweet fragrance and blood-red colour.

Transfer the serum into an airtight glass bottle using a filtration funnel.

Use the dropper and apply the beetroot serum on your face daily for a fresh radiant glow. You can use them on your lips too as a natural red tint.

In your 7 step skin ritual feel free to replace your store-bought serum with your homemade natural beetroot serum. Always remember to moisturise your skin to lock the benefits of the serum and also hydrate the skin.

Use this serum for a week and you can thank us later in the comments below.

