How to make your base makeup flawless

The perfect base can go a long way!

If you are a makeup buff like us and wear it quite often, we know there are certain issues that seem unavoidable. It can be very annoying to be a maestro with eyeshadows, only to have a base that just won't cooperate.

If your base makeup is not as good as it could be, no amount of vibrant eyeshadows or bold lipsticks would be able to save the day. Imperfections like creases and cracks in your makeup, incorrect application techniques or tools used, and even wrong or inadequate products can lead to a base that just isn't up to the mark. Even though beauty trends keep changing, and this year is all about appearing fresh and keeping the base minimal, some essential products and steps should never be skipped. As a matter of fact, creating a 'natural' look can be far more complicated than a regular or even glamorous one. Even though makeup will always look like makeup on your, no matter what social media and its heavily photoshopped images suggest, it is still possible to achieve something that can look and feel like second skin.

What can help you create the perfect base?

Here are some standard steps, valuable tips and the best products to use and create a flawless base that will last all day!

1. The first step that you should religiously follow is properly prepping your skin, in addition to having a set skincare routine before and after using makeup. Even if you do just light makeup, know that those are heavy products that you may be using frequently - it is almost a sin to make your skin come directly in contact with makeup products.

After you wash your hands face with a gentle cleanser, you should always use a toner followed by a lightweight moisturiser to prep, clear and smoothen large pores. Try Wow Skin Science's toner enriched with Vitamin C, hazel oil and aloe vera extracts which helps to purify and tone the skin, and removes extra sebum without drying out the pores.

2. The next step is to use a primer. This essentially helps create an even canvas for your masterpiece. A pea-sized amount gently dabbed all over your face will make a thin layer on your skin, on which products will blend smoothly, last longer and are less likely to crease. This is because a primer is an essential barrier between the fine lines and pores on your skin that tend to accumulate products, causing creases and cracks.

Try the Lakme Absolute Blur Perfect Face Primer which is a waterproof and matte-effect formula that is dermatologically tested to be suitable for all types of skin.This will blur any skin imperfections and give an even tone, it makes the makeup last, ensures true and vibrant colours and keeps your skin feeling light all day long!

3. Next in line are colour correctors. Everyone has some areas that are lighter or darker than the rest of the face - most commonly, the under eye region, above and around the lips and acne or redness that can occur anywhere. Remember that the goal is to achieve an even tone all over your face, which is why it is important to use pigments to cancel out the differences in colour. The basic concept behind it lies in the understanding of the colour wheel - colours on opposite sides cancel out each other.

Check out the colour correction palette by Insight which provides the basic colours as creme formulas that blend smoothly, are waterproof and crease-resistant! Green cancels out redness and acne, orange can be used under the eyes and around the lips - areas taht have bluish tones and purple is used to remove yellow undertones or discoloured spots. The palette even has 2 shades of beige and a dark brown that can be used as light concealers and contouring respectively.

4. Now the next step is a widely debated one- what should come first, foundation or concealer? Every influencer will advise differently, and to each their own we suppose. However, logically, it makes sense to use foundation first. Concealers are heavy products that show beneath foundations. It is wiser to get an even layer on foundation all over the face, and then use concealer to build its contours and lightly conceal the necessary areas.

Try the Lakme Invisible Foundation with SPF 8 that is very lightweight and sits like a second skin. The great part about it is that it is water-based, which means it is suitable for all skin types and seasons. This is ideal for the kind of naturalistic finish and exuberance that is currently the global trend in beauty standards.

The Maybelline Fit Me Concealer is a full-coverage, easily blendabdle concealer that is also oil-free. It ensures a natural-looking finish and is fade-proof and waterproof as well.

5. Using the right tools are absolutely essential to get the effect you wish for. Many people use the flat brush to apply as well as blend their foundation. You should use that only for application, and then a round, wide-topped brush to buff it well. For finishing touches, you should use a moist beauty blender and dab with a firm hand.

The Spanking Beauty Brush and Sponge set is the perfect combination of the right tools needed for a perfectly finished base makeup.

6. In 2021, heavy contouring is not trending anymore, especially with the move towards naturalistic makeup. Hence, you can look to powder based contours, like the Chubs Bronzer, Blusher and Highlighter Palette to finish off your base. Bronzer and blush become important steps to finish the base and look dewy and fresh. Since contouring is unnecessary, especially this spring and summer season, these 3 take over as the pigments responsible for sculpting and enhancing your features organically.

7. The last step is to lock your look. The Swiss Beauty Makeup Fixer is a lightweight, oil-free and non-sticky formula that sets your makup, keeps it intact and helps it last all day long! Enriched with aloe vera and VItamin E, it also keeps your skin hydrated and gives the effect of a makeup look that was just finished.

