THIS is how menopause can impact your skin

Menopause is just like puberty and it has an impact on our overall health as well as our skin. When your hormones go haywire so does your skin; Read on

Women in their 40s and 50s often suffer from menopause, which means that their body's estrogen levels start to get impacted and so do their periods. It all starts with irregular periods and eventually they just stop getting their periods but during this time the hormones in our bodies are in a state of chaos which means that it also impacts our health and our skin. Hormones, as we know, play a big role in how our skin behaves and when our hormones are chaotic so is our skin. This means that we need to take better care of our skin and understand our skin problems that are occurring due to the hormonal changes in our body. The changes in our menstrual cycle and estrogen levels often take a toll on our skin and make it dry and flaky or cause acne but there's a lot more to it than just that. Here are some things that happen to your skin during menopause:

1. Skin Thinning

When our estrogen levels fall, it impacts our skin and estrogen plays a big role in our skin texture and quality. This means that the decreasing estrogen levels impact our skin and it often happens that this causes hair thinning as well as skin thinning. This means that your skin becomes so thin that it becomes more prone to tears and bruises and breaks easily. This also speeds up skin ageing.

2. Ageing

Low estrogen levels impact the production of collagen in your skin and decrease the elasticity of your skin. You start to lose all the healthy fat in your skin and your skin begins to sag and wrinkles. Along with that, you may also notice the appearance of fine lines and fasten the process of ageing.

3. Dark Spots

Age spots and dark spots start to appear or become more prominent when a woman hits menopause. This happens because estrogen impacts the melanin production in your skin and with fluctuation estrogen levels your skin is prone to age spots.

4. Uneven Skin Tone

Estrogen impacts the collagen production in our skin which in turn impacts our skin and makes it look dull and uneven. Sometimes this can also cause pigmentation and lead to an uneven skin tone. This is the time when our skin needs more nutrients and care.

Credits :be beautiful

Read More