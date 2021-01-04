How to recover from a dry winter scalp? Here are a few easy home remedies to treat the issue

Dry scalp during the winter season is a common issue faced by all. Here’s how you can treat it.

Winter is one of the best and worst seasons for both your skin and hair. The dip in humidity helps people with acne-prone skin but the dryness in the air might affect the people with dry skin. Flakey skin is an issue most of us face during winters and moisturisers do help in combatting it. However, we often forget to take care of our scalp which is also in dire need to deal with the dryness. A lot of people might have fakey skin even on the scalp and it could be easily be misunderstood for dandruff. No matter what kind of dryness it is, there’s nothing that could not be solved with a few home remedies.

The first thing that a dry scalp requires is moisturisation and that does not mean you’ll apply a store-bought moisturiser. While taking care of the scalp, you also need to take care of the head full of hair and choose ingredients that do not affect the hair follicles.

Oils

Oils of any kinds are the best to deal with scalp dryness. Almond, coconut, moroccan, argon, olive, jojoba, etc - there’s a plethora of options to chose from, pick what works best for you. Oils have the power to moisturise your scalp while the protein in them helps in locking the moisture in.

Aloe Vera

Another great natural ingredient that helps in dealing with dry scalp is aloe vera. Alo has a lot of anti-inflammatory properties that help deal with a dry scalp. Skin irritation and itchy scalp are also the outcomes of dryness and aloe vera work wonders in dealing with these issues.

ACV

A dry scalp is the first step to dandruff. It is important to make sure that your scalp isn’t exposed to any kinds of bacteria or fungi. To eliminate this issue and balance out the pH levels of your scalp, Apple Cider Vinegar is surely a saviour. It is an anti-inflammatory product that helps deal with the itchiness and exfoliates the scalp. ACV is extremely acidic in nature, so make sure to dilute it in a ratio of 1:4.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is one of the best natural moisturisers you can find. It is filled with lactic acid, a natural compound that helps keep the scalp nourished. It is also rich in zinc which is responsible for facilitating cell regrowth which is something we’re all looking for in dealing with flakey skin.

Home remedies are a safe way to deal with a dry scalp. However, make sure to do a patch test before using any of them on the scalp. There’s a great chance that you could be allergic to the ingredients.

