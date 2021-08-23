How to recreate Alia Bhatt’s FIRST LOOK from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’!

We got a glimpse of Alia looking as gorgeous as ever in a red saree, sporting a bindi and a faux nose ring. It reminded many of her simple, innocent style from ‘2 States’, and many even commented how she looks like Kareena Kapoor’s doppelganger here! The look truly is captivating as we couldn’t take our eyes off - we have decoded how it can be recreated! Follow these simple steps to DIY and ace it -

1. Prime your skin

A primer is absolutely essential if you want a picture-perfect finish like Alia Bhatt’s. On a well cleansed and moisturised face, apply a good face primer that promises a matte and waterproof finish like the Lakmé Absolute Blur Perfect Primer. Its silky blur formula helps you create a flawless, smooth base. It evens out the skin’s texture, softens pores and blemishes and ensures your products stay true to their colour.

Lakmé Absolute Blur Perfect Primer - Matte

₹ 744.00 – Buy Now.





2. Colour correction

This is an optional step if you wish for a more natural finish. However, if you have blemishes or spots that you wish to cover, you should colour correct before moving ahead. This step will ensure that your base appears seamless and smooth. Use orange for dark circles and around the lips, green to neutralise any red blotches and purple to brighten up dull undertones.

Insight Cosmetics Pro Corrector Palette

₹ 190.00 – Buy Now.





3. Matte foundation

A medium coverage, lightweight and matte finish foundation is the ideal one to recreate Alia’s look. This one by Maybelline will give you the ideal, natural base. Make sure to blend and buff it for the picture-perfect base. Always use foundation before applying concealer, which is heavier, to avoid a cakey appearance.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte Foundation SPF 22

₹ 384.00 – Buy Now.





4. Concealer

Apply concealer on the areas you colour corrected, and also on the inner and outer corners of your eyes, the sides of your nostril and the outer corners of your mouth. Make sure to apply only a little bit, blend it and then see if you need more product. That way, you can avoid a cakey appearance.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer

₹ 356.00 – Buy Now.





5. Define your eyebrows

We all know Alia Bhatt’s eyebrows are always on fleek! This look also proves that, and will truly be incomplete without the fierce eyebrows. Use this eyebrow tool to define your brows - first, use the spoolie to brush upwards, and then use the angular pigmented brush to fill in the gaps and define the shape of the eyebrow using a light hand. Make sure to make an ombre effect - the tips should be darker, and gradually become lighter towards the front end.

SUGAR Cosmetics Arch Arrival Brow Definer

₹ 499.00 – Buy Now.





6. Create smokey eyes

Smokey, kohl and kajal-rimmed eyes are typical of Indian beauty ideals. Kajal truly enhances our eyes unlike any other product, and Alia’s enchanting eyes undoubtedly steal the show here! To create a similar eye makeup look, use this eyeshadow palette by Lakmé - apply the beige shade on the crease of your eyelid, blend it with the reddish brown shade all over the lid and a little bit of the darker brown on the upper and lower lash lines.

Lakmé Absolute Infinity Eyeshadow Palette - Pink Paradise

₹ 750.00 – Buy Now.





Now, use this deep green kohl pencil to line the upper lash line instead of a black eyeliner for the naturalistic, smokey effect like Alia’s. You can even use your finger to slightly smudge it upwards and outwards.

Chambor Extreme Eyes Kohl - Dark Green No. 03

₹ 656.00 – Buy Now.





For the finishing touches, use a deep black kajal to line your lower lash line, smudge a little along with the dark brown eyeshadow, and use this hyper curling mascara for statement lashes!

Lakmé Eyeconic Kajal - Black

₹ 160.00 – Buy Now.

Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara

₹ 268.00 – Buy Now.





7. Natural blush

Do you see how naturally radiant and captivating Alia looks here? If you do away with heavy contouring and dazzling highlights, you can achieve that too! All you need is a natural toned blush such as this one in Rosy Peach. Apply a generous amount on the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards. Also brush a little on the tip of your nose for a more natural effect.

Colorbar Cheek Illusion Blush - Rosy Peach

₹ 540.00 – Buy Now.





8. Lipstick

Keeping her eyes as the primary focus in this makeup look, Alia kept her lips simple and subtle. Use a creamy matte lipstick in a neutral brown shade such as this one to compliment yours!

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipstick - 506 Toasted Brown

₹ 299.00 – Buy Now.





9. Set the look

To finish off, you need to set your makeup look with a fixating spray such as this one. It contains aloe to keep your skin hydrated and prevents cracking or shifting of products for a longer lasting look. It also promises the picture-perfect mattifying effect that is key to this look we are trying to recreate!

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Setting Spray - Matte Appeal

₹ 444.00 – Buy Now.