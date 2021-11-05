How to recreate Deepika Padukone's Diwali makeup look for a last minute festive glam

Diwali is one of the greatest and grandest Hindu festivals of the year that is celebrated not just in the country but worldwide. With people observing it with zest and zeal exchanging love and sweets among our dearest ones, it only gives us a perfect occasion to dress up in our traditional attires and experiment with our makeup which we haven't done in quite some time. So to begin with, we need a little bit of inspiration from our Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone.

Deepika's fashion, as well as her makeup, has evolved a lot over time. While her beauty choices were loud at first, she has become more sensible as she emerged as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. Yesterday, she dropped a picture of herself on her Instagram wishing her fans and followers a prosperous Diwali but what attracted us most was her makeup. Her glam was on point and if you want to recreate her look, we got you covered.

Cleanse & Moisturise

The first step in makeup is to always wash your face. Get rid of any dirt that's been resting on your skin and pat your skin dry. Moisturise to keep your skin hydrated and plump.

Create a smooth base

Diving into the second step is to create a smooth base for your makeup. It is a primary step in creating that perfect makeup look. Start with a foundation and rub it across your face using a beauty blender. Once done, apply a concealer under your eyes, on your T-zone and beside the lips.

Brows

Fill in the sparse areas in your brows with a brow pencil. Don't forget to brush them upwards.

Eyes

For the eyes, Deepika went for a shadow that matched her blush pink Torani kurta set. She went with a pink eyeshadow that was smudged under her lids. Opt for a thick eyeliner to pop out the eyes with a swipe of mascara.

Highlight, Contour & Blush

To accentuate her features, Deepika contoured her cheeks and nose to make them slimmer and highlighted her cheekbones to give an added effect.

Lips

Deepika flashed her million-dollar smile while showcasing her blush pink lip shade that matched her suit. As matte tends to be long-lasting, you can opt for a subtle shade as Deepika did without going overboard.

You can either tie your mane or leave your locks open in waves as Deepika did.

Try it out if you want to go minimal this season.

