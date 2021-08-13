How to recreate Janhvi Kapoor’s signature minimal makeup looks: Easy and affordable!

We have said it before and we’ll say it again - Janhvi Kapoor knows her way around makeup, so much so that the young ‘Dhadak’ star has even established her signature look as minimal and natural. Her Instagram handle (@janhvikapoor) is a pure aesthetic delight, and we have seen some of the most gorgeous, natural makeup looks on there! Whether it is a glam full face of stunning makeup or the most simple, minimal one that accentuates her inner radiance, Janhvi does it all in style!

When it comes to her signature style in makeup, Janhvi keeps it consistent and rather non-experimental in terms of colours - which is why she gives us achievable inspiration and goals! One element that you will always find in her looks is a hint of pink - one of her favourite colours. Here are 3 of our favourite makeup looks from Jahnvi, and a complete guide on how to recreate them yourself easily, without emptying your pockets!

Look #1 - Soft glam

One look at Janhvi’s Instagram will prove that she loves a classic soft-focus glow and lit-from-within skin, and this one is one of our personal favourites as well!

To get this look, you must use a dewy-finish primer on a thoroughly cleansed and moisturised face for a perfect, radiant base. Then, be sure to use a medium coverage luminous foundation and buff it - this will give you the soft glow effect! To finish off, you can use a finger to gently dab a soft pink tint on your lips, cheeks, a bit on the bridge of your nose and even the eyelids! Use a brown kohl pencil on your upper lash line and lightly smudge. Check out the best products you can use for this -

Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy Face Primer

₹ 399.00 – Buy Now.

Lakmé Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundation - SPF 45

₹ 750.00 – Buy Now.

Just Herbs Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint - 06 Pink Forever

₹ 695.00 – Buy Now.

Plum NaturStudio Kohl Pencil - Uptown Brown

₹ 495.00 – Buy Now.

Look #2 - Clean, monotone nude

Here, Janhvi proves that matte finish does not have to look cakey, and monotone is never boring. She looks just as radiant in neutral brown tones and naturalistic makeup!

If you want to achieve this look, we would recommend you to use a lightweight, low to medium coverage and micro fine compact powder that promises a non-oily and mattifying effect. Apply this evenly on your face and blend towards your neck. For the lips, use a neutral brown creamy-matte lipstick or crayon and just a hint of nude blush to accentuate your cheekbones and give definition. Lastly, use a single eyeshadow hue all over your eyelid, in a similar tone as the blusher, and a defining mascara is optional. Get these products for the best results -

Faces Canada Weightless Matte Compact - SPF 20

₹ 158.00 – Buy Now.

Lakmé Absolute Plush Matte Lip Crayon - 301 Iced Mocha

₹ 800.00 – Buy Now.

Wet n Wild Color Icon Blush - Nudist Society

₹ 275.00 – Buy Now.

Lakmé Absolute Infinity Eyeshadow Palette - Soft Nudes

₹ 697.00 – Buy Now.

Look #3 - Signature pink tones

The more naturalistic you wish your makeup to be, the tougher it gets. However, Janhvi is the unquestionable queen of it! This is the soft, naturally flushed look we adore on her!

To recreate this look, you should first look for an ultra-light, water-based liquid foundation for a glowing look and a picture-perfect base. Then, use your finger to lightly dab a pink tint across your cheekbones, eyelids and the bridge of your nose for the natural flush Janhvi has going on! A great tip is to take little amounts of the product and build it up until you are satisfied with the pigment, instead of going all in at the first go. After applying a classic smokey black kajal on your lower lash line, use a brown eyebrow pencil to lightly make tiny spots as freckles all across your cheeks and the tip of your nose. Dab lightly with a sponge for a more natural look. Use these-

Lakmé Invisible Finish Foundation - SPF 8

₹ 224.00 – Buy Now.

Daughter Earth Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint - Original Pink

₹ 795.00 – Buy Now.

Lakmé Eyeconic Kajal - Black

₹ 150.00 – Buy Now.

Faces Canada Ultime Pro Eyebrow Defining Pencil

₹ 379.00 – Buy Now.

