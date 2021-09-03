How to recreate Yami Gautam’s LATEST glistening makeup look in a few simple steps!

Set to release on September 17, 2021 exclusively on Disney+Hotstar, the upcoming horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ directed by Pavan Kirpalani stars , , , Jacqueline Fernandez and Javed Jaffrey in leading roles.

As promotions for the film kicked off in the city, Yami Gautam was papped looking utterly ethereal recently! She was seen clad in a gorgeous off-white saree in a contemporary drape, which she paired with a tank top and matching square-toed kitten heels, accessorising with elegant bajubandhs, a choker and traditional Kashmiri drop earrings in gold. However, what most intrigued us about her look was her glistening, dewy and natural makeup!

Take a look -

Her makeup look is truly captivating, and right up her alley! The actress who is almost always seen sporting the most natural, minimal makeup shows us exactly how it’s done! We have decoded how this look can be recreated - all you need to do is follow these simple steps to ace it!

1. Prime your skin

A primer is absolutely essential if you want a flawless finish like Yami’s. On a freshly cleansed and moisturised face, apply a face primer that promises a natural and dewy finish like this one by Maybelline. Its refreshing dewy formula helps you create a flawless, smooth base. It evens out the skin’s texture, moisturises, diminishes the appearance of pores and ensures your makeup lasts for upto 16 hours!

Maybelline New York Fit Me Primer - Dewy+Smooth

₹ 449.00 – Buy Now.





2. Foundation - which one to choose?

To recreate this makeup look, having a flawless base is of utmost importance. However, let’s face it - not all of us have the clear skin Yami can boast of! In this case, you can use a medium to high coverage foundation like this one by L’Oreal Paris which eliminates the need for layering several products to conceal imperfections. Its super-blendable formula is enriched with Vitamin E and SPF 17 and promises a natural, non-cakey finish!

L’Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation

₹ 674.00 – Buy Now.





Make sure to buff the foundation after initial blending with a damp beauty blender sponge for a natural, uniform and airbrushed finish. You should try these out -

SUGAR Blend Trend Foundation Buffing Brush - 052 Kabuki

₹ 399.00 – Buy Now.

MINISO Water-drop Beauty Blender Sponge

₹ 200.00 – Buy Now.





3. Strategic, minimal concealer

To achieve the natural finish we are going for, it is important to not go overboard with a concealer. Use a lightweight liquid concealer such as this one by L.A Girl only to lift the face and brighten dark areas. Apply dot-sized amounts on the inner and outer corners of your eyes, the sides of your nostril and the outer corners of your mouth. Make sure to apply only a little bit, blend it by dabbing and then build up more if required. That way, you can avoid a cakey appearance.

L.A Girl HD Pro Conceal

₹ 299.00 – Buy Now.





4. Natural blush

Do you see how naturally radiant and captivating Yami looks here? If you do away with heavy contouring, you can achieve that too! All you need is a natural toned blush such as this glossy coral-toned one in a stick by Sery. Apply a generous amount on the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards. Also dab a little on the tip of your nose for a naturally flushed effect.

Sery Flashlite Blusher Stick - B3 coral Cat

₹ 461.00 – Buy Now.





5. Define your eyebrows

Yami Gautam’s eyebrows are always on fleek! This look also proves that, and will truly be incomplete without the dark, defined brows. Use this eyebrow tool by Maybelline to define your brows - first, use the spoolie to brush upwards, and then use the angular pigmented brush to fill in the gaps and define the shape of the eyebrow using a light hand. Remember to not go overboard - they should look natural as well as effortlessly elegant!

Maybelline New York’s Define and Blend Brow Pencil

₹ 206.00 – Buy Now.





6. Structure enhancing, minimal eyeshadow

If you look closely, you will notice that Yami has kept her eye look minimal. Her eyeshadow in nude colours are enhancing the shape of her eye - contouring them if we may so so! This is a very strategic way of keeping your look minimal and still make it look complete. Blend the medium brown shade from this palette by Wet ‘n Wild on your crease. Carefully blend with a neutral beige on the eyelids, and a subtle shimmer at the centre for a structured look.

Wet ‘n Wild Color Nude Awakening Eyeshadow Palette

₹ 279.00 – Buy Now.





She has lined her upper lash line in the classic way using a black eyeliner, and a mascara that volumizes. Try these -

Maybelline New York The Colossal Liner

₹ 290.00 – Buy Now.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara

₹ 382.00 – Buy Now.





7. Soft, barely-there lipstick

Keeping the glistening base as the center of attention in this makeup look, Yami kept her lips simple and subtle. Use a creamy matte lipstick in a neutral pink shade such as this one for a barely-there lip that compliments this look perfectly!

Lotus Makeup Pure Colors Matte Lip - Nude Shine

₹ 265.00 – Buy Now.





8. Popping highlighter

This is the fun part where the makeup look really comes into place! This look is truly revolving around her choice of a highlighter that pops and adds to the natural, dewy finish desired. You can use this illuminating serum highlighter for similar results. Simply apply 2-3 dots on the highest point of your cheekbones using the dropper applicator and dab to blend. Use only the little residue to dab onto the bridge of your nose as well!

Lavenza Glow Booster Illuminator Serum Highlighter

₹ 1,045.00 – Buy Now.





9. Set the look

To finish off, you need to set your makeup look with an illuminating fixing spray such as this one by Makeup Revolution. It is a hydrating and brightening spray that prevents cracking or shifting of products for upto 8 hours and adds a healthy glow to your face - the key to this look we are trying to recreate!

Makeup Revolution Illuminating Fixing Spray

₹ 899.00 – Buy Now.





Also Read: How to recreate Alia Bhatt’s FIRST LOOK from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’!