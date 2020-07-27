How to remove acne scars from face Follow THESE expert approved ways

Dr. Shilpi Bhadani, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon and Founder of SB Aesthetics, Gurugram, has shared some effective treatments one can undergo to get rid of acne scars.

With an increasingly ‘face-tuned’ online world, the expectation of a flawless look is causing a constant battle the minds of young adults. The desire to feel your best is proven to be closely associated with looking your best many times. Earlier acne was considered to be a condition of the young but increasingly we see the older adults also being affected by it.

With acne comes the fear and the very real problem of acne scars that leave an indelible mark not only on the face but also in the minds of people who are suffering from it. When it comes to the treatment of these scars people often find themselves struggling and trying various methods that may work to lessen the appearance of these scars.

Check out some of the ways to get rid of acne scars:

Laser Resurfacing: Laser Resurfacing of acne scars is a treatment that has stood the test of time. The laser technology may vary from Carbon Dioxide to erbium glass laser. Both these technologies are good but the key lies in the practitioner’s experience. Indian skin is very prone to hyperpigmentation and in in-experienced hands, this can lead to darkening of the skin temporarily.

Peels: Peels are chemical substances that are applied on the face or other body parts as required to cause exfoliation of the skin and thereby lessen the appearance of these scars. Peels can be of various depths and deep scars may require deeper peels to show a positive effect. However, during active acne, peels are a great method to lessen the severity of the pimples which eventually don’t leave scars. Thus, it is important to treat the acne when one has them rather than waiting for scars to form which are more difficult to treat.

Microneedling: Microneedling is a process in which a set of fine needles are used to create channels in your skin and stimulates the skin to produce its own collagen. This procedure helps in reducing the scars and improve the general health of the skin. This can be combined with various growth factors or radiofrequency treatments available.

Subcision: Subcision is a process that literally acts by lifting the scar from underneath. The acne scars are ‘stuck’ to the underlying tissue which are lifted off thereby reducing the depth of the scars. This can be combined with filler or fat grafting to be done under the scars so that they remain lifted up and do not stick back again.

Dermabrasion: This is the procedure that gives the most satisfying result in terms of reduction of the scar in a single session. However, this is a procedure for which the patient selection has to be good. It is not a treatment to be offered to everyone who suffers from acne scars. The problem with hyperpigmentation can be intense and this requires one to stay indoors for at least a couple of weeks. The procedure entails the scraping away of the external skin layers so that new skin can regenerate. When done via experienced hands, this offers a very good result in a single session.

The point to underline in all these treatments is that the active acne must be taken care of first so that the scarring is not progressive. Most of these treatments will require discipline from the person undergoing the treatment in the form of undergoing the required number of sessions and taking post-procedure precautions.

By Dr. Shilpi Bhadani, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon, Founder SB Aesthetics, Gurugram

