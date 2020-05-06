THIS is how you can take care of your DAMAGED hair and bring it back to life

From rebonding to keratin and even heat tools, if proper care isn’t taken, the hair tends to get damaged. Here are a few ways to take care of it and bring it back to life

Damaged hair is a lot more than just split ends. If you were to define damaged hair it is actually the outer layer of the hair strand aka cuticle that breaks and opens up. This open cuticle is then affected by the atmosphere and further ends up either breaking or turns dry and frizzy. Now, for years we’ve only heard a phrase when this question is asked, ‘Just cut off the dry ends’. Cutting is not always the solution which is why we have a few ways you can take care of damaged hair and bring it back to life.

Avoid Heat Tools

As cliche as this tip sounds, that’s the only possible way to limit any further damage. If your hair is already dry and damaged, using heat will only worsen the issue and tear up the cuticle furthermore. So, for your hair strands to heal from any kind of damage and treatments you have done, you’ll have to let it be on its own.

For coloured hair

If you have coloured hair, there’s a great chance that your hair might get dry and frizzy. Now, this could have been triggered by the chemicals in the dye. With no chance of undoing it, all you can do is save it from getting more damaged.

- Use shampoos and conditioners that are solely meant for dyed hair.

- Avoid hot water, it is known to open up the cuticles making it prone to damage.

- Oil your hair to restore the moisture.

- If you have coloured hair, do not use any other treatments on it. You’d think to treat your hair might help get rid of the dryness but it will in fact affect the cuticle a lot more.

For treated hair (rebonding, etc)

Now, there’s no way you can go back o your natural hair texture. But, there are ways you can take care of it to prevent any more damage.

We understand that your hair is treated permanently but that does not mean you stop taking care of it. Using extremely tight rubberbands to brushing out your knots in a way that leads to breakage is absolutely wrong. Try and take care of your hair as much as possible. Regular oiling prevents it from getting dry. We’ll repeat this step again - avoid using hot water on your hair, it dries it up furthermore. Avoid any more treatments to make it all more manageable. Your main motto here is to deal with the dryness and for that, you can use - argan oil, vitamin e, egg, coconut oil, avocado to restore the hair’s health.

What would you like to know next? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×