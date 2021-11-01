How your hair also needs extra care during the changing season

Winter is not far and we are already feeling slight chills running through our spines. The onset of the driest weather can be tough not just for our skin but also for our hair. Along with a skincare routine to adjust to the changing weather we also need a separate hair care routine that we need to follow religiously. As the heat and humidity levels drop in the atmosphere, taking extra care of our strands is necessary.

We have come up with some tips to help you manage your manes while going all-natural about it. Apart from consuming a nutritious diet with plenty of vitamins, these are some styling tricks that will come in handy. Scroll below to know more.

Sulphate-free shampoo

The drier the weather, the drier the hair. In order to lock in all the moisture, you need a deep moisturising shampoo that is both hydrating and also organic to keep the hair from frizzing out.

Deep Conditioner

A light-weight conditioner was perfect for the summers but winter calls for deep conditioning. Choose a conditioner containing oils such as jojoba, coconut that gives you better hydration and prevents frizz.

Oiling

A good ol' champi can combat the dryness along with strengthening the roots and hair follicles and repairing the split ends. Oiling regularly can prevent the scalp from drying out.

Say NO to Styling Tools

Winter makes your hair dry and brittle and on top of that, if you continue to use styling tools that use heat it will cause breakage and damage. But if you have to, use a protective serum to minimise the damage.

Hair Mask

For better conditioning, a hair mask to the rescue! Opt for a moisturising hair mask with natural ingredients such as egg, honey or curd. It is both nourishing and hydrating as well as promotes hair growth.

Avoid Shampooing with Hot Water

We tremble even at the thought of showers in this season and a hot water bath seems tempting. But shampooing with hot water can strip our scalp of its natural oils making it drier. So if it's possible for you, try to use cold water or even lukewarm water to wash your hair.

Trim the ends

The dry season causes more split ends due to the lack of moisture so it is recommended to regularly cut your ends to flaunt those healthy locks.

Microfibre Towels

To lessen the friction along with having a high water-absorbing capacity, you could use microfibre towels to avoid the frizz.

These are some tips you need to ensure you follow before winter kicks in.

