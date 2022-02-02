Huma Qureshi ‘Takes the day off her face’ with this easy yet effective skincare routine

Huma Qureshi takes her skincare very seriously. Apart from exercising and eating healthy, the actress believes that our skin needs certain ingredients topically, in order to give it a glow. As an actress, Huma needs to wear makeup most of the time. Makeup can clog your pores and make your skin feel suffocated. Hence, it is very important to wash it off before going to bed. Here, Huma shows us how she ‘takes the day off her face’ with her end of the day skincare routine that is super easy to follow.

Step 1: Cleanse face with micellar water

Micellar water is not only gentle but also highly effective at removing dirt, makeup, and oil to help clear out your pores while toning the skin. It’s free of alcohol and helps promote skin hydration.

Garnier Skin Naturals, Micellar Cleansing Water

This micellar water will help you get rid of dust, dirt and make-up from your skin without leaving behind any residue. It is extremely hydrating and feels refreshing and gentle. Enriched with cleansing molecules called Micelles, it attracts make-up and other impurities, lifting them away from your pores just like a magnet, leaving you with clear skin.

Price: Rs.199

Step 2: Double cleanse with makeup removing balm

Huma believes in double cleansing her face. After using micellar water, she also cleanses her face with a makeup balm to get rid of any leftover makeup.

Renée Makeup Removing Balm

This super luxurious makeup removing balm is extremely gentle on the skin and removes the makeup with extreme ease without leaving behind any residue. Made from a balm to oil formula that dissolves even the most stubborn makeup right from the pores.

Price: Rs.232

Step 3: Pat dry with a hot towel

After double cleansing her face, Huma wipes her face with a towel soaked in hot water and then pats her face dry.

Solimo Hand Towel Set

These cotton hand towels are super gentle, luxurious and soft on the skin. These towels will soak up water fast and dry quickly for a fresh feeling with each use.

Price: Rs.529

Step 4: Apply a sheet mask

After patting her face dry, Huma puts on a hydrating sheet mask and relaxes for 10 minutes. After removing the sheet mask, she rubs in the excess serum and let’s it soak into her skin.

Lakmé Blush & Glow Sheet Mask

Attain a fruit facial-like glow in just 15 minutes with these hydrating sheet masks. Infused with 100 percent real fruit extracts, it instantly hydrates the skin, moisturises deeply, refreshes and rejuvenates the skin, and adds a soothing effect.

Price: Rs.375

Step 5: Moisturise

Moisturising your face is an absolute necessity and a step that should not be skipped, irrespective of your skin type. Huma massages her face with a hydrating moisturiser.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

This moisturiser is formulated to not only seal moisture into the skin, but also increase the moisture level of the skin. It does not leave an oily and greasy feel on the skin, and prevents acne breakouts. This lightweight and quick-absorbing moisturiser will provide you with 72 hours of hydration, and will help you attain smoothness, firmness, translucency and plumpness.

Price: Rs.358

Step 6: Under eye cream

Huma takes an adequate amount of under eye cream on her index finger and rubs it under her eyes to reduce puffiness and prevent dark circles.

Pilgrim Retinol Under Eye Cream

The under eye skin is the thinnest as there are no sebaceous glands to produce natural oils, so it’s important to keep this area hydrated and protected all day long. This under-eye cream will treat wrinkles, dark circles and under eye bags. This fast-acting retinol eye cream is clinically proven to help brighten and even skin tone in the under-eye area.

Price: Rs.376

Step 7: Lip Balm

Huma ends her post packup skincare routine by hydrating her lips with a lip balm.

TNW- The Natural Wash Rose Tinted Lip Balm

This lip balm has a super nourishing formula that heals dry and chapped lips. This tinted lip balm rejuvenates your lips while making them soft and supple as it contains organic rose oil and olive oil. It is a multipurpose product that not only moisturises your lips but adds a soft tint of pink colour that gives you a naturally glam look.

Price: Rs.249

