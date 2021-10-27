Hyaluronic Acid: The cool skincare hero that's ready to say goodbye to your hair woes

A single ingredient can alone serve the benefits of many products in one shot. That's Hyaluronic acid. Still deemed to be a skincare hero but a beauty obsessive never holds back from scouring bore benefits, and hence it was discovered that no matter what your hair troubles you with, there's a solution that awaits to grace you with.

This ingredient was trending big time on TikTok apparently. No surprises, right? No matter your hair type, this does the work in the most admirable way to help prevent further damage. It performs the same moisture-retaining business similar to what it does with your skin. When applied to your hair, it's quick to lock up the moisture provided by haircare products to help keep it hydrated and prevent moisture loss. Collagen production is something that can protect your scalp from going dry which leads to dandruff. When blended with other hair-friendly ingredients, this naturally-produced formula can combat frizz, enhance the texture of your tresses, and boost volume.

Look for hair care products that are infused with hyaluronic acid as hydration is key and plays as the foundation for healthy and ultra-glossy hair. The best way to extract its benefits would be by applying it to damp hair post-shower. When hyaluronic acid blends with water, it can give you the hair of your dreams as it shows no signs of dry and dull hair. Use this also to blend with hair oils when in time for a champi. Take olive oil, for instance, it can strengthen brittle hair but what’s better when you blend it with hyaluronic acid? Good hair, good hair, and good hair. That’s what you get!

Have you Hyaluronic acid for your hair? Share your experience in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 9 Times Malaika Arora mastered the art of repeating outfits with uber chic style