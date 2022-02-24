Hydrafacial at home: An at home hydrafacial treatment for glowing skin

What is hydrafacial?

It toes the line between a spa facial, which is usually a surface-level, temporary skin conditioning treatment for relaxation, and a procedure, which is a more effective and targeted approach using active ingredients. A HydraFacial is a patented skin treatment available in medical spas and dermatology offices. It's also sometimes called “hydradermabrasion” because it involves microdermabrasion-like exfoliation paired with hydrating serums.

Benefits of hydrafacial for skin

A hydrafacial is said to help improve overall skin texture, tone, and appearance. This is due to the deep exfoliation that cleans your pores, removing debris and allowing for better penetration of face serums tailored to your skin type. It will make your skin feel healthy, soft, smooth and glowing.

Hydrafacial price in India

A hydrafacial in India at the best parlour will cost you roughly around 10,000 rupees. But we are here to tell you that you can give yourself a hydrafacial at home anytime you want at a much lower price.

How to do hydrafacial at home?

The real driving force behind the Hydrafacial’s power is the intense physical exfoliation that the rough tip of the vacuum head provides as it’s moved across the skin. This done repetitively, combined with the light chemical exfoliation in their cleansing liquids, creates the results. And we can recreate that effect pretty easily ourselves at-home.

1. Remove Makeup

A micellar cleanser is the best way to kick off this skin care experience. Just like if you were at the spa, when you’re about to do a deep treatment you don’t want to skimp and leave behind anything that’ll get smeared around later. Micellar water will dissolve all the makeup and gunk in the pores and make it much easier to wash away later. Enjoy the process and give yourself a nice massage!

Price: Rs.123

Buy Now

2. Deep Cleanse

Wash your face with a foaming cleanser so that all the acids can have the best chance at working their way into the skin. You can go straight in on top of the cleansing oil with a face wash. Wash for a little longer than normal, and get right up into the hairline and back to the ears and neck so you don’t miss anywhere. And you’ll replace the moisture you lose shortly, so don’t worry and get lathering!

Price: Rs.296

Buy Now

3. Exfoliate Physically

Hydrafacial is all about exfoliating with light and repetitive strokes. A large goal of Hydrafacial treatments is to slowly slough off dead skin and reveal a new layer all over. Think of this as the polishing step – the new skin will be nice and smooth and receptive to all our chemical exfoliants and hydrating ingredients. Focus on small areas at a time with a gentle face scrub. When you’re done, rinse everything well and lightly pat dry with just your hands.

Price: Rs.395

Buy Now

4. Exfoliate Chemically

Hydrafacial is the inclusion of chemical exfoliants in the exfoliating step. They’re there to loosen pore debris and old skin cells so they can be washed and scrubbed away. This helps everything else work better. Use an AHA BHA peeling solution and let it sit for 5 minutes before washing it away.

Price: Rs.1095

Buy Now

5. Exfoliate Physically (Round 2)

To take away all the junk that the chemical exfoliants freed up, we’ll go in one more time with our physical exfoliant. The skin beneath will be maximally refreshed and ready to be hydrated in the next step. Gently revisit the whole face with a face scrub and encourage any more old cells to come loose. When you’re feeling ready, rinse very well and pat dry with a towel.

Price: Rs.309

Buy Now

6. Extraction

Now’s the time to get in there and carefully check your skin for any congestion that’s ready to be removed. If you have large blackheads or whiteheads waiting to come out, use a tissue and very gently press on either side of it with the pads of your fingers. Then use a vacuum head extractor all across your face and on the oilier areas for the true Hydrafacial experience.

Price: Rs.489

Buy Now

7. Hydrate

Seal the moisture on your skin by using watery based lotion and a peptide-filled serum to recreate the claimed benefits of the original Hydrafacial of anti-ageing and regeneration.

Price: Rs.664

Buy Now

Finally, seal the deal with a sheet mask to let your skin marinate in all the juicy goodness. Lay down, relax, and enjoy.

Price: Rs.74

Buy Now

8. Seal It In

Once you’ve peeled away the mask to reveal the most hydrated skin you’ve ever had, it’s time to keep it that way. We want to keep it water-based here to stay true to the original treatment.

Price: Rs.255

Buy Now

But water loves to evaporate. So, to get the best of both worlds, we’ll finish it with a vaseline cream. It’s a waterproof barrier to lock in the hydration without using any oils or butters that your skin might react poorly to. Vaseline is incredibly safe and helpful for the skin. The trick is to use half a pea size amount for the whole face.

Price: Rs.318

Buy Now

These at-home hydrafacial steps will give you the smoothest and glowing skin in no time.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

