Hydrate your skin as the temperature drops with these 5 types of body moisturisers

While most of us have a proper cleansing, toning, moisturising routine in place for our face, what we generally overlook is the rest of our body. No amount of emphasis will be enough to say that the skin on your body requires as much care and attention as your face. When it comes to skincare, moisturisation is probably the most important element. From making the skin soft and supple to keeping bumps and dryness at bay, moisturisation has several benefits. Here we have a list of all the different types of moisturisers and their myriad benefits.

Body Cream

Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing Moisturiser

This moisturising cream is crafted to provide hydration for over 24 hours. It is formulated with niacinamide and glycerin. It stimulates the synthesis of lipids, helps restructure the skin barrier, and smoothes the skin’s texture. It also helps correct the lack of skin hydration, by capturing water outside of the body. It boosts the skin’s moisture level by stimulating the production of hyaluronic acid.

Body Lotion

WOW Skin Science Body Lotion

This lotion is a superlative moisturiser that gives intensive moisture and hydration that's suitable for all skin types, including thirsty and parched skin. It helps the skin retain hydration, repairs damage, boosts collagen and soothes inflammation for youthfully vibrant skin. It also contains almond and argan oil that provides nourishment and removes dryness from the skin.

Body Oil

SkinWorks Hydrating After Bath Mist Oil

This oil is great for daily moisturisation and body massage for deeply nourished and glowing skin. Tighten your dry skin with a simple, pure, and powerful blend. It penetrates the surface of your skin with a fast-absorbing formula of coconut oil, jojoba oil, grapeseed oil and more. Say goodbye to dry patches and flakes on your elbows and knees. This non-greasy body oil will leave you feeling revitalised from head to toe. From normal to dry, this is a perfect oil for anyone who wants to feel refreshed and moisturised all day long.

Body Butter

mCaffeine Naked & Raw Choco Body Butter

Infused with super nourishing cocoa butter, it deeply moisturises, reduces stretch marks and heals dry skin. It is lightweight and gets absorbed easily to make your skin soft and smooth. It exudes the aroma of pure chocolate crafted to delight your senses. Caffeine present in the body butter tones the skin, leaving it smoother and more vibrant. It is loaded with skin-nurturing ingredients such as caramel and argan oil. Caramel improves skin texture and makes it soft and supple, while argan Oil hydrates and adds a healthy glow to the skin.

Body Yogurt

The Body Shop Almond Milk Body Yogurt

This body butter is infused with a new, lightweight formula that absorbs instantly and provides up to 48 hours of moisture. Apply to damp skin straight after showering for skin that feels smoother and never sticky, with the sweet and nutty scent of almonds. The gel-cream is 100 percent vegetarian, enriched with community trade organic almond milk from Spain.

