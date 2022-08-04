7 Hydrating face masks under $50 to boost your skincare routine

A facial mask, or face mask, can be a great addition to your skincare routine and boost your skin health over time. Depending on your skin type and goals, different masks work better for different people. Hydrating face masks mentioned in the list below have clinically proven to add moisture to your dry and damaged skin.

7 Hydrating Face Masks Under $50

1. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizing & Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask

This 100% Hydrogel Face Sheet Mask is exclusively for dry skin with purified hyaluronic acid to quench skin and help maintain skin's essential moisture. It holds up to 50% more essence than a standard paper face mask. The moisturizing hydrogel sheet mask is formulated with hyaluronic acid, a compound found naturally in skin and leaves skin feeling smooth and supple. Apply this to skin after cleansing and before applying facial serum, leaving on skin for 15 to 30 minutes.

Price: $27.71

Buy Now

2. Honeyskin Bentonite Clay Face Mask with Manuka Honey

This hydrating face mask is all natural and designed to gently exfoliate, soothe, and hydrate skin. It is formulated with ingredients like Aloe Vera, Bentonite Clay, and Manuka Honey. Manuka honey is a natural anti-inflammatory ingredient, helping to relieve skin irritation and inflammation from acne, while aloe vera's cleansing properties help keep acne away. The clay in the mask works as a face exfoliator without the abrasiveness of a face scrub, so you can use it regularly without worries of over-exfoliating or exaggerating wrinkles. The rosemary leaf extract present in this is an extremely beneficial ingredient in skin care due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

3. BRO MASK: Korean Face Mask for Men

This powerful hydrogel face mask has a thick gel-like texture to deliver active ingredients deeper into skin for greater hydration/refreshment + higher efficacy & adhesion over paper masks. Your skin will quickly feel tighter, brighter, more youthful. These large, durable face mask sheets won’t tear on application. With no Parabens, Sulfates or Phthalates, this hydrating face mask has no offensive chemical smell & won’t irritate. This face mask contains collagen, vitamin B3 niacinamide serum & green tea and is suitable for both men and women.

Price: $28.00

Buy Now

4. FaceTory Moon Velvet Moisturizing Cream with Jojoba Oil Sheet Mask

This sheet mask contains shea butter which is a conditioning ingredient that helps lock in hydrating and nourishment to improve dry skin and dry patches. This ingredient is great for dry skin types because it improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also contains jojoba seed oil to balance and control sebum production, calm acne, and soothe dry skin. The milk cream essence present in it nourishes and moisturizes the skin for a smooth, even, and plump complexion, perfect for a nighttime treat.

Price: $9.95

Buy Now

5. bliss - Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask

Although it sounds delicious, no you can’t eat this, it is for your skin. Made with a brightening boost of marshmallow root extract, this hydrating face mask delivers a surge of hydration to instantly reveal a new luminosity. This mask is 100% free from parabens, phthalates, SLS and more, as well as vegan, PETA-certified and cruelty-free.

Price: $11.69

Buy Now

6. Paula's Choice SKIN RECOVERY Hydrating Treatment Facial Mask

This hydrating face mask includes rich antioxidants such as vitamins A, C & E, evening primrose & fruit and seed oils to replenish & renew skin & calm redness even from rosacea and eczema. It visibly calms redness and signs of dehydration.

Price: $24.70

Buy Now

7. Glow Recipe Watermelon Sleeping Mask

This is a soothing overnight hydrating face mask made with watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and AHA's to hydrate, smooth and perfect glowing skin. Amino and vitamin-rich watermelon intensely hydrates, soothes, and fights free radical damage, hyaluronic acid instantly quenches thirst dry skin. This mask is free of parabens, mineral oil, sulfates, phthalates, drying alcohols, synthetic dyes, vegan and cruelty-free. Remember to do a patch test on a small area of skin before using it on your face.

Price: $41

Buy Now

A hydrating face mask is not a luxury but a necessity for your skin as it goes through pollution, dirt and UV exposure every day.

