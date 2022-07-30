Best 6 hydrating serums under $280 for face to combat dry skin

Dry skin is not happy skin! To quench the thirst of your skin, hydrating face serums can be of great help! For pampering your skin to the fullest, you need to possess the best skincare essentials. Be it moisturizers or beauty products, they are never enough. On the other hand, hydrating serums are yet another skincare essential that have managed to make its place in the favorite list of the majority of women. Today, we will help you to bring home the most effective hydrating serum.

Here are 6 best hydrating serums for face:

Scroll on to grab the best face serums for hydrating and moisturizing nourishment for your face.

1. Neocutis Hyalis+ Intensive Hydrating Serum

This advanced moisturizing formulation with key ingredients helps increase and preserve the level of natural Hyaluronic Acid to help promote smooth, soft, and supple skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It helps increase and maintain the level of natural hyaluronic acid in the skin.

Price: $120

2. PCA SKIN Hydrating Serum

It is formulated with an ultra-potent blend of protective antioxidants and moisture-binding ingredients, this lightweight correcting serum nourishes dry skin to leave your complexion soft, plump and hydrated.

Price: $98

3. Bio Serum Firm Hydrating Serum

This serum nourishes and restores collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid for a more youthful appearance. This supercharged serum combines the best of NEOCUTIS powerhouse technologies with supportive ingredients for advanced anti-aging results.

Price: $275

4. La Mer The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum

A deeply replenishing facial serum penetrates rapidly and deeply within the skin's surface and contains deep hydration ferment; an interactive blend of green brown and red algae replenishes skin with vital nutrients and delivers continuous hydration.

Price: $147

5. ClarityRx Daily Dose of Water Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum

Boost moisture levels and create a radiant appearance with this hydrating yet lightweight serum. Hyaluronic Acid reduces fine lines and wrinkles by retaining moisture, creating a plumping effect on the skin. Excellent for dry skin or after a procedure, this unique, fast-absorbing formula instantly leaves the skin feeling soft and supple.

Price: $60.84

6. Darphin Hydraskin Intensive Skin Hydrating Serum

This potent water-veil and infusing serum instantly delivers relieving, reviving hydration to all thirsty skin. High-efficiency serum concentrate with an extreme hydration complex, incorporating powerful pomegranate penetrates onto the skin to help repair and reinvigorate critical water reserves within the surface skin cells.

Price: $38.26

Grab these hydrating serums to give your face a natural glow. The face serums will also moisturize your skin and get rid of the dry, patchy and flaky appearance on skin. Hydrating serums are the most important skincare essentials that have managed to fit in the kitty of millions of women. If you don't own one, get the best hydrating serum home today itself.

