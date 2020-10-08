Mira Kapoor feared her hair would turn into Monica's Bahamas look from Friends when she moved to Mumbai

Mira Rajput Kapoor took to her Instagram to share her hair care journey so far. "I used to hate my hair," she said about how she managed her locks so far.

For a girl, there is nothing more important than her hair. When we have a good hair day, nothing in the world can stop us. But when we have a bad hair day, nothing seems to pick us up and get us going. Not just us, celebrities too feel the same way about their hair and do everything in their power to ensure it looks good at all times. Mira Kapoor is no different.

The star wife took to her Instagram today to share her hair care journey so far. Like almost every other girl out there, Mira revealed that she didn't like her hair initially! "I always wanted to go against my natural hair type and carried a hair straightener everywhere," she said and went on to add that it really damaged her hair as well! But since she always had wavy hair that would get frizzy, she had no other option but to style it. With the thought of moving to a place as humid as Mumbai after her wedding with Shahid, Mira revealed that she had nightmares! "I was having serious nightmares when the thought of moving to Bombay happened, because I didn't want to look like Monica in the episode of the Bahamas," she said referencing the popular sitcom Friends.

One thing that always stood by the diva though, was the basic champi! Like every other Indian girl, Mira revealed that she too loves oiling her hair and pampering her locks and has come to terms with her hair quality only recently. The diva even went on to reveal that she suffered with bald spots for a while after delivering Zain but a change in her diet and regular oiling acted as saving grace!

