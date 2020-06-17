Ice ice baby: 3 ice cube recipes and tricks to take your beauty game to the next level

There’s so much you could do with an ice tray, some skin happy ingredients and a freezer. Here are 3 of our favourite ice tricks.

Be it summer or monsoon or even the winter, there’s nothing more soothing than rubbing some ice on your face. I am an ice addict, it is an important part of my skincare routine. I spend at least 2-4 minutes during the routine just rubbing ice all over my face in circular motions. Apart from being soothing, ice also helps close off your pores after you have cleansed your skin.

But what if I said, ice cubes could do SO MUCH MORE. It could help combat dark circles, soothe inflammation and irritation even after a sunburn and could even work on pimples. YEP! Okay so bookmark this story and get ready to have an ice facial right here right now.

Cucumber cleanser

What you need:

1 cucumber

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey

Puree the cucumber into a paste and add the lemon juice and honey and pulse again. It can be a little coarse that’s okay. Transfer the mixture into an ice cube tray and leave to freeze. To use, take a cube out and set it aside for 30-45 seconds so it softens a bit. Gently rub the cube over your face and neck. Let the juice sit on your face for about 10-15 minutes before you rinse it off. Cucumbers are gently cooling and they also moisturise the skin.

Green tea cubes

What you need:

2 green tea bags

2 cups of water

Brew a cup of strong green tea using both the bags and letting them steep for an hour or so. Pour the tea into an ice cube tray and freeze. Whenever you feel that your under-eye area needs a little bit of a boost, just take a cube out and rub it in your uber eye area. Green tea honestly has become such a favourite DIY skincare ingredient. The antioxidants in the tea and caffeine will help subside the puffiness within no time.

Aloe cubes

What you need:

4 tbsp Organic aloe vera gel

¼ tsp honey

Mix the honey with the aloe vera gel and freeze it in the ice cube tray. If you ever get a sunburn or are prone to itchy irritable skin, then this is about to become your best friend. It will cool, soothe and hydrate your skin and considerably.

Well, those are my cool tricks! Let me know if you try any of these.

