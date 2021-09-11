If you are a coffee lover make coffee a part of your skin care regime with these 6 products

A cup of coffee can provide antioxidants internally, the skin benefits from coffee are obtained topically. Coffee helps in cellulite reduction by dilating blood vessels, it has anti-ageing benefits since it decreases the appearance of sunspots and fine lines, it reduces inflammation, treats acne and reduces dark circles.

mCaffeine Naked and Raw Coffee Body Scrub

A coffee scrub for all you caffeine-lovers out there! If you are a coffee lover, make coffee a part of your skin care regime now! This scrub is highly exfoliating and scrubs away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution and unwanted tan. It will evenly polish your skin and make it smoother and softer. The coffee in the scrub stimulates blood flow and evens the skin tone.

Price: Rs.399

mCaffeine Naked and Raw Coffee Face Wash

This deeply cleansing and nourishing face wash washes away all the impurities and dirt, removes excess oil and keeps the skin oil free. It is a must-have for the dull and tired skin. Enriched with coffee it deep cleanses, increases collagen production for a youthful skin and helps reduce cellulite. The caffeine present in coffee even tones the skin and reduces puffiness. It also contains white water lily that regenerates skin cells, aloe vera that soothes skin, and seaweed that reduces skin pigmentations.

Price: Rs.315

mCaffeine Naked and Raw Coffee Face Scrub

This face scrub cares for the face that becomes dull, lifeless and rough due to dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, everyday exposure to pollution and tan. It is curated with perfectly sized coffee and walnut grains, to gently exfoliate the delicate facial skin. It scrubs away the impurities and reveals a clear, glowing skin that looks fresh and youthful, and nourished. With the dead cells and blackheads all buffed away and the roughness all gone, you get a smoother, softer skin that breathes free.The caffeine present in coffee evens the skin and reduces puffiness while the hibiscus, caramel, argan oil and vitamin E work to heal, nourish, moisturise and improve skin elasticity.

Price: Rs.315

mCaffeine Naked and Raw Coffee Face Mask

This clay based mask removes excess oil from the skin with a blend of acne preventing pure natural argan oil to balance it and lock the moisture. Get rid of that unwanted tan and dark circles and get ready to face the world with a clean, hydrated soft skin. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients like pure arabica coffee, this face mask helps get rid of dead cells, sucks out dirt and impurities giving you a hydrated youthful and glowing skin. Caffeine tones the skin and vitamin E gives you a healthy glow.

Price: Rs.515

mCaffeine Naked and Raw Coffee Body Polishing Olive Oil

An anti-cellulite oil is all set to polish your body! With potent ingredients, this body polishing oil reduces stretch marks and should be added in your skincare regime. Pure arabica coffee in the body oil reduces cellulite and helps in cell regeneration. It is a source of natural caffeine which tones the skin. Caffeine is also rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and keep fine lines and skin damage at bay. The oil also contains rosehip that soothes the skin and alleviates stretch marks and sweet almond oil that moisturises, nourishes, and revives the skin. It also has vitamin E that softens the skin, makes it firm and offers sun damage recovery.

Price: Rs.399

mCaffeine Naked and Raw Coffee Under Eye Cream

This coffee-infused under eye cream relieves dark circles and helps to depuff the under-eye area. It also helps in sun damage recovery of the skin and it is best to keep your skin hydrated. The pure Arabica Coffee in the under eye cream is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay. Coffee also relieves dark circles. It is a natural source of caffeine, which is also antioxidant-rich and tones the skin giving a healthy glow. Caffeine also reduces puffiness and soothes the skin.

Price: Rs.515

