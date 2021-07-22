If you have acne-prone skin, it is time to revise your skincare routine with these 8 products

Has it ever happened that just before a special event is coming up, a zit pops up on your face? Well, it has happened to the best of us. Acne can be annoying and unfortunately is the most common skin condition. It happens when the pores in your skin get clogged with oil. Clogged pores can cause the growth of bacteria which results in acne. Although standard clinical methods can treat and reduce acne, they are not always feasible. If you are already using certain skincare products that are only making your acne worse, then it's time to change your products. These products have proven to be the most effective and will not only treat your acne but also reduce future possibilities of a breakout.

Richfeel Anti Acne Face Wash

Cleansing your face twice a day is extremely important especially if you have oily, acne-prone skin. However, ensure that you use an anti-acne face wash with the right ingredients. This face wash is enriched with calendula extracts and it thoroughly removes impurities. It visibly reduces excess oil on the skin’s surface, leaving the skin looking balanced, acne-free and toned.

Price: Rs.143

Richfeel Calendula Anti Acne Soap

In case your skin is extremely sensitive and no face wash seems to serve you right, then you can opt for this anti-acne soap. This soap consists of calendula extracts and will give you a healthy, radiant skin. It is extremely gentle and safe on the skin, and soothes skin burns and irritation, treats and prevents acne, while also improving the skin tone.

Price: Rs.89

Good Vibes Tea Tree Cleansing Toner

Once you are done cleansing your face, the next step should be using a toner. A toner will balance your skin tone and will help in better absorption of other products. This tea tree toner is free from alcohol. It doesn't strip your skin off and keeps the natural oils in your skin. It easily absorbs layers deep into your skin and provides the right nourishment. It helps in treating existing acne and prevents the growth of acne-causing bacteria. It also diminishes blemishes, dullness, hyperpigmentation and dark spots, giving you a brighter look.

Price: Rs.174

Richfeel Anti Acne Pack

You must apply a face pack at least once or twice a week in order to free your skin from dirt and impurities. This face pack is especially formulated for acne-prone skin as it not only removes dirt, grime and unclogs the pores, but also treats current acne and prevents any future breakout. For stubborn acne, you can also make a paste and apply directly on the pimples every night.

Price: Rs.699

Pilgrim Anti Acne Serum

Once you have washed and toned your face, you must apply a suitable serum. This anti-acne serum is formulated with salicylic acid that removes stubborn blackheads, excess oil and prevents acne from forming while also regulating sebum production and controlling shine, and glycolic acid that removes the superficial dead skin cell layer which clogs pores and dulls the complexion, provides deep hydration and moisturises the skin for even tone and texture.

Price: Rs.617

The Derma Co Niacinamide Cream

It's vital to moisturise your face after you have applied serum. When you have acne-prone skin, the most difficult part is trying to get rid of the acne marks. This face cream is enriched with niacinamide which gently nurtures while working efficiently on acne, acne marks, blemishes, dark spots, and uneven skin texture. Formulated with encapsulated vitamins, it offers proper nourishment to the skin for its renewal and regeneration. It also has SPF 20, making it perfect for daily use while protecting the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Price: Rs.568

Re’equil Oxybenzone And OMC Free Sunscreen

No matter what your skin type is, applying sunscreen should be a religious part of your daily routine. This sunscreen is specially formulated for oily, sensitive and acne-prone skin. It is SPF 50+, providing maximum sunscreen protection. Its non-greasy formula makes it easy to wear and does not leave the skin feeling irritated.

Price: Rs.460

Plum Green Tea Night Gel

Finally, you must end your day with a night cream crafted specially for acne-prone skin. This night gel is enriched with green tea extracts that will help in clearing out acne and acne marks leaving behind brighter, glowing skin! It also consists of argan oil extracts that provide balanced hydration and help your skin retain moisture overnight.

Price: Rs.431

