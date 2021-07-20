If you love colouring your hair, here are 7 products that you should purchase right away

We all love to experiment with our hair and give it a different look every once in a while. However, when you colour your hair, you are treating them with harmful chemicals that can damage them and make them lose their lustre. The chemicals can also strip the moisture out of your hair and leave you with dry and rough hair. In order to ensure that the quality of your hair does not get compromised after colouring them, here are some products and some tips that will help you maintain your hair’s lustre and will also ensure that your hair colour lasts longer.

Use a sulphate-free shampoo

Firstly, you must wait at least 48-72 hours before shampooing your hair again after you have coloured them. The longer you wait to shampoo your hair, the more time the colour pigment will have to soak into the hair cuticle. When you finally do shampoo, use a sulphate-free shampoo. After colouring, the main concern is that of dryness or moisture loss which makes the hair look dull and frizzy. A sulphate-free shampoo will not disturb the cuticles as much as the ordinary shampoos. It will soothe and rebalance the scalp’s equilibrium which in return will help the hair to be softer and frizz-free.

Do not skip the conditioner

Use a conditioner everytime after your shampoo. Detangle your damp hair with a wide-toothed comb and apply conditioner from the mid-lengths to ends. Although, this may seem time-consuming but those additional ten minutes in the shower will go a long way in keeping your colour brighter. Also, make sure to use a sulphate-free conditioner. Make sure to rinse your hair with cold water as hot water strips the hair of its natural oils and makes strands more brittle.

Use a keratin hair mask

Use a hair mask at least once a week in order to maintain your hair’s smoothness and lustre. A keratin hair mask will help the hair shaft get stronger and less prone to breakage. It will firmly manage the hair and help improve hair health from the roots. A keratin hair mask will also treat frizzy and damaged hair while making them stronger, and will help restore the scalp’s moisture.

Make sure to use a heat protectant

High heat can cause dullness as it makes the hair cuticles rough in the long run. It can dry out your strands, cause split-ends and breakage, and it can break down colour in the hair too. In order to prevent damage you can use the lowest heat setting and you must coat the hair with a heat protectant before straightening, blow-drying or curling.

Use a serum or a leave-in conditioner

Make sure to use a serum or a leave-in conditioner right after you straighten, blow-dry or curl your hair in order to maintain the shine. A serum or a leave-in conditioner will protect your hair from the UV rays and prevent harsh sunlight from fading your hair colour too.

Do not forget to oil your hair

Oiling your hair is extremely important especially if you have coloured hair. You must oil your hair at least once a week and keep it overnight. Oiling your hair will boost the health of your hair and replace the lipids in your hair when it starts to get really fine. It leaves the hair feeling naturally smooth, silky and healthy, while also repairing dry, frizzy, and brittle hair.

