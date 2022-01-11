The importance of male grooming & all that men ought to do to groom themselves

Men's salons have mushroomed at a fast pace. Beauty guru Shahnaz Husain talks about the importance of grooming for men and how they can upkeep themselves.

Men realise the importance of appearance; that looking one’s best imparts self-confidence, very necessary in today’s competitive career world. Moreover, there are many jobs in which appearance counts, like public relations, media relations, front office jobs, marketing and sales, jobs in hotels, tourism, television, modelling and the fashion industry. Exposure to television advertisements and global trends are some other factors that have contributed to the demand for male grooming products and salon care.

Yes, men have certainly become more conscious of their appearance. They are spending much more time on grooming. It is estimated that on average a male spends an hour and a half at a salon today, compared to just 30 minutes, a few years ago. A man’s skin is just as vulnerable as a woman’s and needs as much care. In fact, men spend more time outdoors in the sun. Exposure to the sun, air pollutants, chlorinated water, air-conditioning, stress, all affect the skin, giving rise to skin problems and even hastening the ageing process of the skin. Male skin is also more vulnerable to problems like acne. However, men are most concerned about hair problems, especially hair loss.

Men need their own personalised space and expert care for grooming. There is nothing like a massage to reduce fatigue and stress.

I believe that a man needs a few versatile products, rather than several products for routine care. For example, an aftershave cream that moisturises and also refreshes the skin would be an advantage.

A man’s skin is tougher than a woman’s skin, but men also spend more time out of doors. Therefore, male skin is more exposed to the sun and environmental effects. Sunscreen, hair tonics and hair styling products are also more popular among men. Men’s products should be easy to use and should not entail a time-consuming routine.

Two of the most important aspects of a daily routine for men are cleansing and sun protection. Cleansing at night is of utmost importance, to remove all the pollutants that have been deposited on the skin during the day. The application of sunscreens before going out in the sun plays an important role in preventing UV ray damage. Men have also become more aware of good health and fitness. Indeed, good looks result from good internal health and regular external care. Yes, this applies to men too.

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of Shahnaz Husain cosmetics.

