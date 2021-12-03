Incorporate 24K gold infused products into your skincare routine for youthful looking skin

Gold activates the basal cells of the skin that increases the elasticity of the skin. The ions present in gold help in stimulating cells, nerves and veins. It reduces the dryness of skin and helps in increasing the metabolic rate. It enhances the complexion and keeps the skin youthful and glowing. Here are 5 gold infused products you must have.

Natural Vibes Ayurvedic Gold Beauty Face Oil

This gold oil is most certainly an elixir for your skin as it will completely revitalise and uplift the skin’s texture. This ayurvedic face oil is enriched with all natural ingredients like rosemary, orange peel, tea tree and sandalwood. It is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and essential oils that will make your skin glow naturally, while visibly improving your skin's complexion. This lightweight oil will seep through your skin, hydrating and nourishing your cells with the missing nutrients.

Price: Rs.1799

Aegte 24K Gold Vitamin C Skin Serum

This natural face serum is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, collagen, hyaluronic acid, rose extract, vitamin B, 24K gold, and niacinamide. The lightweight, non-greasy, non-sticky, refreshing serum helps in skin lightening, hydration, and improves skin firmness. Vitamin and rose extract delays aging, protects and increases collagen production, and imparts deep nourishment to the skin with a non-sticky after-feel.

Price: Rs.1211

Ayouthveda Sparkling Gold Face Wash

This face wash contains authentic 24k Gold with a unique combination of pure gold with kashmiri saffron. It is also enriched with floral distillates, essential oils and fresh fruit juices. It provides a luminous glow, extensively hydrates the skin, seals moisture and makes the skin glow. The vitamin C leaves the skin feeling healthy and flawless. Enriched with the power of natural oils, it effectively heals and prevents scarring, nourishes the skin and maintains a lustrous, glowing skin tone.

Price: Rs.359

Kayos 24K Gold Mask

Real 24k gold has been used to prepare this luxurious facial treatment mask. You can attain a luxurious anti-aging solution now at the comfort of your home. No need to spend on expensive anti wrinkle treatments at spa and salons. Get an instant glow and be party ready for your next date and mesmerise everyone with your golden glow. Infused with silk amino acids, collagen and vitamin E, it reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and blackheads.

Price: Rs.599

Indulgeo Essentials Aqua Gold 24K Gold Moisturiser

This moisturiser is the perfect solution to brighten, tighten and balance skin moisture. This assuasive concoction infused with 24K gold flakes, utilises the finest natural ingredients, proffering a refreshing surge of cooling hydration. Enriched with superfoods for your skin, this moisturising gel quickly sinks into the skin making it soft and supple upon application without leaving your skin greasy or sticky.

Price: Rs.1500

