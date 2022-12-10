Top 11 Made-in-India Cosmetic Brands You Should Check Out

Skincare and makeup play a pivotal role in our day-to-day lives, as they are a basic necessity, and one can't get enough of them. Indian cosmetic brands have seen exponential growth over the years, and have marked a huge name worldwide, owing to their rapid development in product lines, and skin-friendly products. So, if you are on the search for the best made-in-India cosmetic brands, you have reached the right place. Here is the list of the best Indian makeup and beauty brands that are rattling the world with their products. List of the Best Made-in-India Cosmetic Brands

1. Lakmé

Lakmé is one of the renowned brands in India that was started in 1952 by JRD Tata. It belongs to the Unilever Group and offers a wide array of beauty products at reasonable prices. From makeup products like lipsticks to daily skincare essentials like moisturizers, you'll get everything here. lakmeindia.com 2. VLCC

Vandana Luthra founded VLCC Health Care Ltd, a beauty & wellness conglomerate, and today the brand stands tall with beauty services, cosmetic products, personal care services, and much more. VLCC's cosmetics range consists of skincare, body care, foot care, hair care, and body shaping products that suit Indian skin tones, and are claimed to be herbal. vlccpersonalcare.com 3. Forest Essentials

Forest Essentials is one of the best luxury made-in-India cosmetic brands and was established in the year 2000 by Mira Kulkarni. From perfumes to body washes, you'll find everything here that you need for skin and hair. The best thing about the brand is that they provide herbal products, devoid of chemicals. The brand is also known for using essential oils, plant extracts, and cold-pressed vegetable oils in its products. So, you can add luxe to your skincare and pamper your skin with this one. Forest Essentials offer products for women, babies, and men too. forestessentialsindia.com 4. Shahnaz Husain

When we talk about Indian cosmetic brands, there is no way we can forget about the veteran entrepreneur Shahnaz Hussain. She is known worldwide for pioneering the Herbal skincare movement and taking the Indian Ayurveda heritage all across the world. She is the founder of The Shahnaz Husain Group, a leading Indian cosmetic brand that provides a range of products in skincare, haircare, and makeup with ayurvedic formulae. shahnaz.in 5. Jovees

Jovees is one of the best-made in India cosmetic brands, known for providing authentic herbal beauty products. Jovees Herbal was established in the year 2004 with 24 products, and today it is a one-stop destination for all herbal beauty products. The products are claimed to be devoid of parabens and alcohol. Also, they are cruelty-free and contain natural ingredients to give your skin a fresh look without any side effects. jovees.com 6. Sugar Cosmetics

Founded by Kaushik Mukherjee and Vineeta Singh in 2012, Sugar Cosmetics has made a huge name for itself in the cosmetic industry in a span of 10 years. The Sugar Cosmetics trademark is wholly owned by Vellvette Lifestyle Private Limited. They offer a plethora of products including lipsticks, moisturizers, sunscreens, sheet masks, and so on. Talk about makeup and skincare, and they have everything in these categories. The brand is known for its top-notch quality products (cruelty-free), and unique packaging. Even though the brand is new, it has been making waves in the beauty industry and many of its products have become cult classics among beauty enthusiasts. sugarcosmetics.com 7. Himalaya Herbals

Himalaya Herbals is one of the top cosmetic brands in India. Their wide range of products includes everything from beauty to hair to health care. Himalaya Wellness Company was established by Muhammad Manal, in 1930 to bring Ayurvedic practices to a commercial side. Today, the company is into personal care, nutrition, beauty products, child care, and much more. himalayawellness.in 8. Ruby's Organics

Rubeina Karachiwalla started Ruby's Organics as she wanted to transform her passion for beauty into a beautiful venture. The brand is known for bringing clean, toxic-free, and innovative plant-based products to the table that provide proper nourishment to the skin. From makeup to skincare, it provides a range of products that are formulated with feel-good and skin-friendly ingredients. rubysorganics.in 9. Khadi Naturals

Khadi Naturals is one of the best made-in-India cosmetic brands, that offers a wide variety of skincare and haircare products at pocket-friendly prices. It was founded by Gaurav Singh, to provide products with authentic herbal formulations. Khadi Natural products are said to be free from harsh chemicals and are not tested on animals. khadinatural.com 10. Juicy Chemistry

Juicy Chemistry is one of the best homegrown cosmetic brands that was founded by Pritesh Asher and Megha Asher in 2014. The brand sets itself apart as it is made with 100 percent organic products at affordable rates, and also helps everyone find answers related to their skin concerns by providing personalized assistance to users who want to build the skincare regime from scratch. Be it hair care, body care, or face care, the brand has products for everyone. juicychemistry.com 11. Biotique

Biotique is a renowned brand offering Indian beauty products based on Ayurvedic recipes. The brand was established in 1992 by Vinita Jain with the aim to provide time-tested and natural products to users. The brand provides a range of skincare, hair care, and body care products for everyone. It also has a huge variety of products for men and babies. biotique.com Conclusion It is important to invest in the right cosmetic products to get healthy and radiant skin. This list of made-in-India cosmetic brands will help you in choosing the products that suit your Indian skin tone and complexion better. So, get ready for some shopping from Indian cosmetic brands and bid farewell to all your skin and hair woes.

