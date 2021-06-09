Ingredient spotlight: Potato juice is the magical potion for aging & acne prone skin with benefits
From kitchen to a beauty regimen, this vegetable has journeyed a long way and proven to be a jack-of-all-trades from treating acne to fighting signs of aging. Have you noticed potato being a key ingredient in sheet masks today? It’s been a sought-after ingredient today for just about everything. The best part? It has successfully expanded its roots in tackling hair loss and controlling dandruff. Although, we shall discuss only about the many goods potato juice can do to your skin.
Potatoes are jam-packed with fibre, vitamins, calcium, copper, potassium, iron, and more. The payoff of using potato juice for skin can be experienced as it helps reduce dullness, blemishes, wrinkles, skin dryness, and dark circles. Take a look at our DIY list that can be made with already available ingredients at home. Get whipping them masks soon! (Note: Always conduct a patch test at home before the direct application of natural ingredients on your skin)
For dull skin
Ingredients:
1 potato
1 tbsp besan (gram flour)
1 tsp tomato juice
1 tsp aloe vera gel
Procedure :
1. Wash a medium-sized potato and extract the juice using a blender/mixer.
2. Add these ingredients to a bowl and stir to form a paste.
3. Apply it on your face and neck.
4. Cleanse it with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.
For dark circles
Ingredients:
2 facial cotton pads/cotton balls
Potato juice
Cucumber juice
Procedure:
1. Blend the potato juice and cucumber juice in equal parts, good enough to soak the cotton.
2. Close your eyes and place them on your eyes.
3. Discard them after 20 minutes.
For acne-prone skin
Ingredients:
1 potato
1 tsp honey
2 tbsp aloe vera gel
Procedure:
1. Grind the potato to get the juice and combine all the ingredients.
2. Apply the smooth paste onto your skin.
3. Keep it for 20 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water.
For aging skin
Ingredients:
2 tbsp mashed banana
1 potato
Procedure:
1. Blend the potato juice and banana pulp to get a mushy paste.
2. Slather the paste in circular motions and massage well.
3. Wash it off after 20 minutes.
Have you used potato juice to treat skin woes before? Let us know in the comments below.
