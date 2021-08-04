Intensive nail care: Top 7 nail care products you should own to keep your nails healthy

Even though nail paints, acrylics, nail art and manicures are quite mainstream, nail care in its true sense is pretty underrated. This is probably because our nails are the one constant thing that keeps growing, and we tend to take that for granted. Besides, many people are not quite aware that nail care should and can be a separate routine!

A nail care routine is especially necessary if you partake in manicures, pedicures or other grooming procedures that often utilise products with toxic chemicals. These may leave your nails brittle, discoloured and even stunt their growth over time! This is why apart from having a healthy diet and adequate water intake, there are special products that you must use to take care of your nails. Check out the top 7 products that will nourish your nails and make them stronger, healthier and happier!

1. Nail oils

Nail oils are extremely efficient, targeted and deeply nourishing products since they are to be applied directly on your nails, nail bed and cuticles. You should look for nail oils that are free from alcohols and contain natural extracts of keratin which helps stimulate nail growth and build healthier nails such as these two!

Bella Vita Organic Nail Strong Oil

₹ 299.00 – Buy Now.

Olvedic 100% Naturals Nails Strong Oil

₹ 165.00 – Buy Now.

2. Hand and nail creams

The secret to achieving healthy nails is healthy hands! The skin around your nails is really sensitive, and tends to get dry and peel off. This can inadvertently affect your nail health - dirt and bacteria can enter your nail bed if the skin around it is cracked or peeling, leading to many sorts of infections.Therefore, you should invest in good hand and nail creams like these 2 that are concoctions of herbal extracts, necessary nutrients and essential oils like almond, flaxseed and argan oils which protect and deeply nourish the skin as well as nail beds!

Moha Nail Care Cream

₹ 180.00 – Buy Now.

WOW Skin Science Moroccan Argan Oil Hand and Nail Cream

₹ 199.00 – Buy Now.

3. The right grooming tools

When it comes to nails, the tools you use and the way you use them matter a lot. For instance, chances are that you have been made to believe that cuticles are unsightly. As a matter of fact, these bits of skin at the base of your nails protect your nail beds from water, bacteria and fungi.

The most you should do is just push them back and slightly trim them, not too close to the base, for which you can use the 2 in 1 cuticle trimmer and nail file tool by Vega. To properly file your nails, use a curved filing tool instead of a straight one that follows your natural nail shape, and avoid buffing.

Vega Cuticle Trimmer and Pusher

₹ 80.00 – Buy Now.

Maycreate Arched Nail Files - 10 pieces

₹ 299.00 – Buy Now.

4. Base coat

Everybody knows that applying a base coat before applying nail paint makes it last longer because it adheres to that layer. However, not many talk about how beneficial a base coat is for your nail health in the long run! It acts as a protective layer and prevents the toxic chemicals from nail lacquers and other products from entering the nail bed, and keeps the nails’ natural hydration intact as external factors can cause dryness and brittleness.

DeBelle Transparent Base Coat with Argan Oil

₹ 485.00 – Buy Now.