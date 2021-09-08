International Beauty Day 2021: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Celebs who showcased their natural beauty

From covering up imperfections on the skin with layers of makeup to accepting and even showing off freckles, under-eye bags, dark circles and more, beauty has come a long way. Today, beauty is more than just the makeup applied to one's face. It is about accepting every part of your skin because nothing trumps inner beauty. To commemorate this idea and spirit, we rounded up some of the Bollywood Queens who have time and again showcased their natural, de-glam looks and left us in awe.

With the help of just a lip tint, lots of moisturiser and brows styled to perfection, these divas have taken to their social media hands to showcase their natural beauty in the truest form.



Time and again, the Darlings actress has taken to her Instagram to show off her au-natural sunkissed skin. With just the right amount of moisturiser and tinted lips, Bhatt always manages to look glorious.



The beauty mogul has never shied away from going bare-faced on and off-camera. Be it for the paparazzi or her fans on Instagram, the Tiger 3 actress shows off her plump and well-hydrated skin while ensuring her brows are always combed to perfection.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If only we could be as carefree as Bebo is! The Begum of Bollywood is often spotted sans makeup whether she is heading out for a shoot, to catch up with friends and especially at home. Her secret to radiant and plump skin? Almond oil!

Ananya Panday

The Khaali Peeli star is also spotted without any makeup when she is running errands. While heading out and about in the city, Panday leaves home with just sunblock and no other makeup. Not just that, on holidays as well, Ananya has always stuck to taking the happiest pictures without a hint of makeup on her face and showed off her freckles in all their glory!



The globetrotter has never been a fan of heavy makeup looks unless the occasion called for it. Even for her wedding, the Pari actress opted for a minimal glam look so it doesn't come as a surprise that she's okay with showing off her flawless natural skin as it is.



During the lockdown, the Piku actress chopped off her locks and gave us a look at her all-new hairdo. The actress showcased her natural sculpted jawline and unhindered eyebrows. Without a dash of makeup whatsoever, DP showed us her dusky skin in all its glory!

Have you uploaded a no-makeup selfie yet? Time to accept your beauty as it is and take notes from these beautiful women!

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone launches global lifestyle brand, will kick off with science backed skincare & beauty products