International Day of Yoga: Dr Rohini Somnath gives you asanas and tips for healthy and GLOWING skin

This Yoga Day, we spoke to nutritionist, Dr Rohini Somnath and asked her about all the ways we can use yoga to get glowing and healthy skin. Here’s what she had to say.

It’s International Day of Yoga and this day celebrates the traditional practice of Yoga ly helps for the body and mind. Yoga not only aids in having a healthy mind and body but it is also responsible for having skin that glows from within.

We were always aware that Yoga aids in having healthy skin, but it is best to consult an expert when it comes to matters of beauty. So, we reached out to Dr. Rohini Somnath Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist & Founder, Nutracy Lifestyle to share her expert tips on the matter.

Whatever the cause, these yoga asanas can help you achieve smooth, glowing skin.

The following are some health benefits of yoga:

- Improves immunity

- Boosts metabolism

- Improves blood circulation

- Aids in weight loss and weight management

- Improves cardiovascular health

- Improves muscle strength and tone.

- Reduces the ageing process in the body (hence is one of the best anti ageing exercises)

" So this world yoga day adopt this lifestyle habit of doing daily yoga and pranayama "

Practice these asanas to make your skin clear of toxins and pollution!

1. Pranayama: It is said that Pranayama is the ideal regulator of life currents, or Prana, through the controlling of your breath. Through ages, Yogis have used Pranayama to calm their minds and solve various problems. Pranayama works on the respiratory system and removes any energy blocks. It helps purify the blood and also increases the supply of oxygen, all of which leads to great skin. However, you must remember that Pranayama alone is not enough to solve your skin woes. It must be done in combination with the asanas to be more effective.

2. Sarvangasana: It is also known as the shoulder stand and is considered the most effective yoga asana for glowing skin. It helps in improving skin texture and quality by promoting blood circulation towards your face. Practising this asana 3 to 5 times a day will get your skin rid of pimple, acne, wrinkles and dullness.

3. Bhujangasana: Though it’s a relaxing cobra pose that helps to reduce tension, stress and fatigue, it also helps in skin rejuvenation by supplying extra oxygen to the skin cells which in turn helps the body to flush out the accumulated toxins from the system.

4. Uttanasana: This forward-bending pose promotes blood flow to the face and makes it one of the most functional poses for glowing skin. This yoga pose not only increases oxygen supply to the skin cells but also supplies helpful nutrients that fight the damage caused by free radicals and encourages skin rejuvenation.

5. Tadasana: It is also known as the Mountain Pose, and this simple standing pose helps to concentrate on deep and rhythmic breathing that is a vital element of healthy skin. Getting in more oxygen through controlled breathing helps the body to release harmful toxins and keep the skin healthy and glowing.

In the second part will be discussing some essential tips that do wonders to your skin, you may know these tips already but still a gentle reminder that can go a long way !

1) Drinks lots of water: A CUCUMBER & LEMON WATER DETOX can be really rejuvenating. Cucumber is rich in Vitamin B, Magnesium and potassium. All these properties help to decrease blood pressure. A cucumber detox hydrates the body and gives you a great feeling of well being. The benefits of lemon, lemon is an old age remedy for many ailments and truly beneficial for your body in many ways. Some of them are: balance the pH level in the body and help you to shed those extra pounds.

The lemon & Cucumber water recipe is a wonderful combination, which will revive you totally! We will need

1 Medium-sized cucumber

Around 7-8 glasses of water

A fairly large lemon

8- 10 mint leaves

Cut the cucumber & lemon into equal pieces. Now both these ingredients in a jar of fresh pure water. Mix in the mint leaves as well. Refrigerate this overnight.

Next morning, enjoy a glass of the cucumber Lemon detox water and chill!

2) Move your body: Making sure you're getting enough physical exercise, I mean you don't have to go to the gym and do like super hardcore workouts every day but just move if you like to go on a morning walk & evening walk, do jumping jacks and get your blood circulation going.

All of these things are super important for making sure that your insulin is working properly.

3) Improve Sleep: Making sure you're getting enough sleep. When your body is well-rested, it automatically shows on your face. Try to get eight hours of good sleep.

4) Reduce Stress: Stress is huge when it comes to balancing your blood sugar level-so make sure that if you feel you're stressed out try to remove the things in your life that are stressing you out try to think good thoughts and not be constantly overthink things in your head and causing you to have anxiety just try to reduce those things.

Do meditation, reading or just hang out with someone that you love.

5) Smile more: This is the best makeup for your face. The more you smile, the more your skin will glow.

