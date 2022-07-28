International Lipstick Day 2022: Lipstick colours that are worth including in your vanity

International lipstick Day 2022 is here, and it is time to celebrate the love for lipstick and the joy each of us gets after swiping the enriching lip colours on our lips. Gone are the days when just one lipstick was enough. Today, there exists a wide range of lip colours that are super tempting for makeup lovers. Each lipstick brand offers around 5-10 lipstick collections which differ in texture, consistency, and formulas. Not to forget the stunning array of colours that are created and made available for almost all skin colours and complexions. Keeping all this in mind, here we are on International Lipstick Day 2022, with some cool brands that represent makeup and can excel at bringing you close to the love for lipstick shades.

Lipstick colours that you shouldn't miss on International Lipstick Day, 2022

1. MyGlamm POPxo Makeup Collection-Power Trip Mini Lip Kit Lipstick

This mini lip kit lipstick from MyGlamm Popxo makeup collection is a basic lipstick kit which is essential in everyone’s makeup vanity. It has three stunning lip colours, all brought together to upscale your makeup game. There is a matte pink, magenta, and dark red shade in the kit. Though the lipsticks are small, mini-sized, the powerful pigment of one swipe is enough for a long-day. The lipsticks are easy to use even for the beginners who are just starting their makeup journey.

Price Rs. 244

2. Revlon Colorstay Satin Ink Liquid Lip Color

Revlon Colorstay satin ink liquid lip colour is smooth on the lips and delivers a long-lasting silky sheen. The lip colour is capable of lasting up to 16 hours without making your lips uncomfortable. It has a flexible formula which also contributes to nourishing lip colour. Infused with black currant seed oil and vitamin E, the lipstick is gentle on the lips and can even prevent cracked lip colours. Interestingly, the lipstick is available in 14 astonishing shades which are suitable for all occasions, from casual outdoor dates to formal meetings. Try the shades on the occasion of International Lipstick Day and enjoy them at great prices.

Price Rs.710

3. Belora Paris Long Stay Matte Liquid Lipstick

Belora Paris brings to you beautiful 22 shades of lipsticks that are really hard to ignore. The formula is transfer proof, which makes these lipsticks all the more appealing. Enriched with nourishing ingredients like sunflower, shea butter, vitamin E and jojoba oil, these liquid lipsticks do not dry the lips. These lipsticks are super-pigmented with a matte finish and can last for around 12 hours. Now that’s something every girl wants!

Price Rs.419

4. RENEE Stay With Me Matte Lip Color

RENEE Stay With Me Matte Lip Colour is a liquid lipstick that is immensely nourishing for the lips. The lipstick is waterproof and transfer proof, which makes it ideal for long wear. With vegan and cruelty-free formula, the lipstick brand attracts a lot of attention. It offers 15 different lipstick colours, which are perfect for a wide variety of skin complexions. As it is International Lipstick Day, you can avail discounts on the lipstick prices offered by Amazon.

Price Rs.399

5. Swiss Beauty Matte Lip Palette

Girls who like it all will surely love this lip palette that comes with 10 different shades. Not only this, the lip palettes are available in multiple colours, which means there are many colours to explore. The lip colour palette is extremely nourishing and takes care of the lips. Another interesting feature about these shades is that each of these are light in feel with high pigmentation. The lip colours are smooth, easy to blend and last long. It is a must-try product which every girl should buy as per the colour choices.

Price Rs. 278

6. Maybelline New York Lipstick

Maybelline New York lipstick is an all-time favourite lipstick for women who just can't get enough of lip shades. These lip colours are formulated with super pigments that are non-sticky, lightweight and odourless. The liquid formula spreads easily and helps with precise application. It lasts long and cannot be easily removed without a two-phase waterproof formula. The brand provides this set of 4 amazing lip colours which are worth investing in.

Price Rs.375

7. SUGAR Cosmetics Smudge Me Not Mini Lipstick Set

SUGAR cosmetics is known for its remarkable lipstick range, which is simply flawless. The shades are beautiful and vibrant. Until applied, one cannot judge the beauty of the lip colours. This lipstick set from SUGAR is super useful and can be used for cool and dramatic looks. The lipsticks contain vitamin E which makes them more nourishing and offer a great matte finish. Being transfer-proof, the colours can last longer without spoiling your look.

Price Rs.799

8. Plume Luxe Matte Liquid Lipstick

Plume Luxe matte liquid lipstick is a lipstick that you own and enter the world of luxury makeup. It has a super-nourishing formula that contains hydrating ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E oil and cocoa butter. The lipsticks come in 8 striking colours which can enhance your appearance instantly. The formula lasts for around 8 hours without making your lips dry. Get hands on these intense lipstick colours on International Lipstick Day and celebrate makeup!

Price Rs.765

9. Miss Claire Soft Matte Lip Cream

When looking for a wide range of lipstick colours from all sorts of nudes to all shades of pink, this lip cream is the one to go for. It has a creamy texture which is very light on lips and doesn’t really cling to the lips. Despite being non-sticky, the velvety formula of the lips keeps the lips beautifully coloured for long hours.

Price Rs.285

For a makeup lover, every occasion is important. It is International Lipstick Day 2022, and here are our top lipstick colours that you must try on. These are all recognized lipstick brands that makeup professionals swear by. Each lipstick brand mentioned here offers multiple lip colours suitable for all occasions. This list contains every kind of lipstick that a makeup lover must have in the vanity. Try these lipsticks and brighten up your face.

