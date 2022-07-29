International Lipstick Day 2022: 7 Liquid lipsticks under Rs.750 to ace pout-perfect lips

Matte lips? Glossy lips? Metallic lips? Or Creamy lips? I can hear you. Its MATTE! Lipsticks are one such makeup product that can never dull your sparkle. Well, no makeup look is complete without staining your lips in nude or bold shades. Are lipsticks your go-to makeup product to get ready in a jiffy just like me? Today is our day! It is raining deals and discounts on your favourite lipsticks and lip shades that you wear yearning for. Head to Amazon- your forever one-stop-shop destination and pick the best liquid lipsticks on sale. Bullet lipsticks are too old-school so go celebrate International Lipstick Day 2022 by picking up the best liquid lipsticks and contouring your lips with heavy pigmentation.

Best liquid lipsticks to buy on International Lipstick Day 2022

Get selfie-ready in seconds! Check out some of the best liquid lipsticks that will help you ace pout-perfect lips. Highlight your cupid bows effortlessly and let your lips look more luscious than ever before.

1. Lakme Absolute Matte Melt Liquid Lip Color

This Lakme Absolute Matte Melt Liquid Lip Color comes in a mild mauve colour. It has a velvety matte finish that will last throughout the day. This lip shade delivers utter lushness and lends you a suede-like finish.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 700

2. SUGAR Cosmetics Air Kiss Powder Lipstick

This SUGAR Cosmetics Air Kiss Powder Lipstick comes in a Caramel Souffle shade. It is a super pigmented lipstick in a powdery form which is then transformed into a velvety matte texture. The unique transfer-proof and water-resistant formula make this liquid lipstick a must-have.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 449

3. Maybelline New York Liquid Matte Lipstick

This Maybelline New York Liquid Matte Lipstick comes in several shades to suit your complexion. It is a liquid lipstick that is formulated with highly concentrated pigments that lend you velvety matte lips. This lipstick lasts up to 16 hours and allows you to be pout-ready at any time, anywhere.

Price: Rs. 650

Deal: Rs. 585

4. RENEE Check Matte Liquid Lip Color

This RENEE Check Matte Liquid Lip Color comes in a bold shade called “Tower of Wine”. It lends you a marvelously matte finish that lasts for a prolonged period. It is a luscious velvety texture that is non-transferable and waterproof. This liquid lipstick will aid in acing pout-perfect lips just like you dreamt of.

Price: Rs. 350

Deal: Rs. 235

5. Blushbee Organic Beauty Lip Nourishing Liquid Lipstick

This Blushbee Organic Beauty Lip Nourishing Liquid Lipstick comes in a natural wine lip colour with a dash of mauve shade. This organic liquid lipstick is long-lasting, smudge, transfer proof, and just perfect to keep your lips nourished for a long day. The intensely moisturised matte colour of the lipstick will surprise you with its zero drying discomfort.

Price: Rs. 815

Deal: Rs. 570

6. Plum Matte In Heaven Liquid Lipstick

This Plum Matte In Heaven Liquid Lipstick is a non-drying, cruelty-free liquid lipstick. It has a smudge-free formula suitable for all skin tones. It comes with a nourishing touch of Vitamin E that you will utterly love.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 349

7. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Liquid Lipstick Kit Set of 5

Why pick one when you can pick 5? This Just Herbs Ayurvedic Liquid Lipstick Kit Set of 5 is just what you need to complete your makeup or no-makeup look. The lipsticks are long-lasting and lighter than other matte lipsticks. This set is worth calling your BFF if you are a lover of minimal makeup look.

Price: Rs. 745

Deal: Rs. 476

How many liquid lipsticks are too many lipsticks? Well, that's a question that we must pay a deaf ear to. You need countless liquid lipsticks, bullet lipsticks, gloss, and lip balms in innumerable hues. From pink to brown, from nude to bold, from hot to neutral Internation Lipstick Day 2022 is here to update your vanity with every shade that you are longing for.

