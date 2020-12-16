It’s the season for chapped lips and here’s how you can deal with it at the comfort of your home

Chapped lips are a bane on your beauty routine and here's how you can deal with them. Check it out

The winter season is here which means dry skin and dry hair all the way. While plenty of moisturisers and hair packs have helped us deal with the skin and hair, lips are something we often tend to forget. Crusty, dry and flakey lips are not fun to have and please nobody. If you have them, we sincerely request you to take care of them. Having bad and crusty lips is a recipe for the worst impression be it at the office or on dates. Men or women, regardless of their gender need to take care of their lips, not just during winter but all year round.

Here’s how you can deal with chapped lips at the comfort of your home.

Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly is one of the easiest ingredients you will find in most households. It’s affordable and effective making it a must-have. Petroleum jelly is known to lock in the moisture and create a protective layer that helps to keep your lips moisturised and protecting it against the dryness in the dry atmosphere.

Honey

Honey is one of the best natural moisturisers you can find. This sticky liquid is filled with healing properties that help deal with cracks and relieve cold sore on and around the lips. You can use honey thrice a day to keep your lips soft and supple.

Oil/Ghee

If fancy products and difficult ingredients are not your cups of tea, go desi and use the goodness of ghee on your lips. The fatty liquid is known to keep the lips soft and supple throughout the day. Even oils work wonders to create a fatty layer over your chapped lips and providing the dry areas with all the moisture it needs.



