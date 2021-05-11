Itching for a lockdown haircut? Chitrangada Singh takes us through a step by step tutorial to cut hair right

Taking to her instagram, Chitrangada Singh who seems as fed-up of her rusty old mane, as we do, filmed an easy tutorial on cutting hair right! Here's how she managed to chop off her locks.

We're all locked up at home once again. One of the first world problems many of us faced the last year that is coming back to haunt us this time around, is not being able to visit the salon, leading us to resort to DIY measures to keep ourselves well-groomed.

One of the many grooming problems a lot of us are facing is the lengths of our hair becoming frizzy and having split ends. At times like this, we're used to chopping off the ends to bring it back to normalcy.

Not just us, stars are going through the same struggles. Chitrangada Singh had enough and took matters into her own hands and chopped off her locks, filming the process. And safe to say, she gave herself a clean new haircut.

Here's how she went about the process.

First, the actress wet her hair completely and ran a comb through it to get out all the knots while ensuring her hair was as straight as possible. She then parted her hair in the centre and divided her hair into two sections, on either side of her face.

For a step cut, Singh recommends the first layer to be till the jawline. Before chopping off your locks, Chitrangada also recommends keeping one's head straight and not keep bobbing it. While snipping off the tips, always remember to do it in an angular, upward motion, she suggests.

She then combs through the rest of her hair and continues to snip it in an upward angular motion. She then heads on to the other half of her hair and follows the same!

Before drying her locks and setting them with a hairdryer, Chitrangada suggests one shouldn't chop off their hair at home if they aren't completely sure of it or it could fail miserably!

Known for her voluminous and bouncy locks, we are in awe of how seamlessly and like a pro the actor managed to snip off her ends! Check out the full video here.

Are you going to attempt cutting your own hair? Comment below and let us know.

