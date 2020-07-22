Jade rollers, face massagers to Gua Sha: The BEST facial tools to start using at home

Pamper your skin and rejuvenate it with the help of beauty tools. Take a look at what to invest in!

Home skincare tools are just as important as DIY home remedies you use to ensure your skin remains clean, smooth and hydrated.

Now that everybody is home and skincare has taken a front seat thanks to all the time most people have on their hands, skincare tools have become all the rage right now.

But navigating your way through them might seem like a task since there are a variety of options to choose from. Wondering what tool is perfect for what problem? We have you covered!

Gold sculpting bar

This tool is known to help apply creams and help them penetrate them deeper into the skin. Rather than applying your creams with your hands, this tool does it for you while also massaging your face at the same time. It also reduces the visibility of fine lines on the face and has a number of celebrities including Jennifer Aniston advocating for it!

Jade roller

One of the most popular facial tools, this tool glides across the face. It is known to promote blood circulation, reduce the visibility of fine lines and ensure the skin remains smooth. Perfect for massaging on the serum that you include as part of your nighttime routine.

Pro tip: Pop your jade roller in the freezer 10 minutes before using it and then glide it across your face. It will help soothe inflammation and also de-puff the face, making it brighter.

Beauty roller

One of the sleekest beauty tools there is, the balls on this not only massage the face but also help in blood circulation.

This tool is known to bring natural colour to the face. This is known as the Cadillac of rollers!

Gua Sha

Constantly worried about the puffiness under your eyes? The Gua Sha tool that has been used by the Chinese for years together, helps in getting rid of it. This tool when used on the face helps in draining the lymphatic system and tone the skin complexion while also increasing blood flow in the face and neck. It also helps in sculpting the face and giving a chiselled jawline.

Facial cleansing brush

For a holistic approach towards your skin, this device is perfect. The cleansing device removes everything from makeup, dirt, oil and leaves the skin clean, feeling fresh and evens out the complexion at the same time.

Completely getting rid of dirt reduces problems like acne since you are getting rid of the build-up in pores.

Which one are you most excited to try out? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ Beauty secrets: 5 Lesser known benefits of flax seeds for the skin and hair

Credits :Instagram vogue

Share your comment ×