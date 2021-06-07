Janhvi Kapoor is a fan of rocking chic yet cute hairstyles and we have proof

Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor and rock easy, chic hairstyles on your next day out. Check it out

Known for long mane and luscious lips, Janhvi Kapoor is often giving us major hair and makeup inspiration. While her take on trendy makeup looks have always got us hooked, it’s her hairstyle game that has the world talking. From leaving her voluminous mane down in waves to braiding it up like a mermaid, the actress has done it all and here are our top 5 hairstyle picks.

Janhvi loves her braids and when she does not have her mane braided at the back, she’ll still try to add texture and depth to her look. These miniature braids accompanied by her voluminous curls add a bohemian twist to her look and it’s a great way to add extra oomph to the look.

Talking about braids, this side braid paired with flowy mane on the other side not only makes your mane manageable but also shows the world that you’ve put in that extra bit of effort to dress up. It works effortlessly well with desi outfits making this hairstyle a winner for the wedding season.

We all have days when having a long mane can be as tiring as it can get. So instead of putting it in a bun, a great way to add character is by opting dutch braids. Either one or two will do depending upon the outfit.

When nothing works and you still need an effortless hairstyle, a half bun does the magic. With face framing tendrils and a long mane to back you up, Janhvi Kapoor’s half updo is a winner! It not only works well for long hair but also makes a great hairstyle for people with shorter mane.

You know, when nothing works, a simple low bun with face framing tendrils can be a great way to keep things fun. You can even accessorise it with your favourite hair clips when styling it with a casual outfit.

