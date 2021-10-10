Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Beauty Roundup: Who looked the best from the week?

Sundays are our favourite day of the whole week. You all also love Sunday. After all, it's the weekend. But not just that, we have some other reason for liking Sundays. It is the day we bring a round-up of all the different looks that Bollywood celebs were seen in the last week.

From Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, we are here to show you some amazing looks and which of these celebrities looked the best.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying her vacay, and her Instagram pics are proof. She posted her natural look, and we are in awe. The Dhadak actress flaunted her glowing skin with no makeup at all. She even kept her natural messy waves. Even without anything on, she looked all pretty.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The Dhak Dhak girl has made our heads turn in her latest ethnic look. She went all glam with her purple shimmer eyeshadow, kohl swept eyes, long lashes, perfectly filled brows, contoured face and brown lips. With this makeup look, she opted for a centre-parted ombre wave hairstyle.

Disha Patani

Disha has taken our breaths away in her latest killer look. With her brown smokey downturned eyes, perfectly angled brows, bronzed face and nude glossy lips, she looked no less than a princess. Her brown toned hair was perfectly styled into side-swept waves.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has always looked different with her looks and outfits. This time also, she tried a unique makeup look, and we are loving it. Kriti went for a white eyeliner with her perfectly filled brows and natural pink lips. She tied her sleek straight hair into a ponytail.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara blessed our feed with her looks from her little vacay. She posted on her Instagram flaunting her natural face with no makeup at all. Her centre-parted hair tied back into a ponytail looked simple yet gorgeous. Her side bangs falling on her face accented her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena donned an all glam look with her latest look. She opted for classic winged eyeliner with blush cheeks and her pinkish lips. She opted for her all-time favourite hairstyle and styled them in ombre waves.

Malaika Arora

Malaika amazed us with her latest glam makeup look and hairstyle. She went all-in with smoky eyes, kohl eyes, perfectly filled brows, contoured face and nude lips. She opted for a messy low bun hairstyle which went perfectly well with her whole attire.

These were a few beauties from the past week. Who did you like the best?

Tell us down below in the comments.

