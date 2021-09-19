Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Beauty round up: Which diva looked the best this week?

Bollywood fashion is one thing we can't get over. And the celebrities are the reason behind it. With their mind-blowing looks, they keep us engaged and attracted towards themselves.

Another week has passed by, and we came across so many beautiful divas of B-Town. We even caught a glimpse of some amazing new looks and new fashion styles. From their outfits to makeup to hair, everything was on point.

From Janhvi Kapoor to , let us take a look at these beauties from the week gone by and see who looked the best.

Janhvi Kapoor

Starting with our very famous star kid, Janhvi Kapoor has shown some outstanding fashion looks. In her latest look, Janhvi looks no less than a sensational queen. She opted for a dewy makeup look with nude brown eyeshadow and nude lips. The black kohl with mascara complemented her pretty black eyes. With natural brows, contoured face and blush cheeks, she completed her look.

Loose waves are Janhvi's ultimate go-to hairstyle with her looks.

Slaying the B-Town, Malaika has given us some #fashiongoals recently. She painted the town in her own colours with her new look. With her violet smokey eyes and blush nude lips, she added the oomph to her style. Her face was looking structured with her neatly filled brows, contoured face and blush lips.

To complete the look, the actress went for a classic hairstyle with side-swept waves.

Kiara Advani

With her great acting skills, Kiara has stolen our hearts. But she has also killed it with her looks. She is looking fabulous in her makeup look with minimal eyeshadow, mascara, bronzer and nude lips. The perfectly filled arched brows added the edge to her whole face. With her whole style, she tried for raw beachy waves which totally rocked the look.

Katrina Kaif

For the past few days, Katrina has been showing off her Turkish glow as she visited the country. Here she went bare-faced, flaunting her blemish-free skin. Her perfect brows gave structure and definition to her no-makeup look. The natural flowing voluminous waves were an add on to her natural look.

Nora Fatehi

When it comes to style, Nora is on the top of the list. With her killer outfit, she chose a sultry makeup look. With smoky eyes, nudish pink lips and blush cheeks, her perfectly arched brows looked flawless. The side-parted waves made her look even more glamourous.

These were a few celebs who we thought looked the best in the past week. With everything seen, we can definitely say that the wavy hairstyle is everyone's favourite.

We loved them all. Who did you like the most? Tell us in the comments down below.