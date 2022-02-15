Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: 7 Divas who showed how to up your glam game for spring with colourful eyeliners

It's about time for a seasonal makeup game check. February has more fantasies to feed rather than just all the craze that revolved around everything red. Time to call in for prettier and warmer hues. All of the minimal looks you embraced in winter will now receive a fresh update with more pink, white, and yellow. It's never too late to pick up inspiration and get going to stay in sync with trends. Our big-time crush has been the one to do with colourful eyeliners and are you with us as we revisit some on-point looks.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Has your eye makeup seen the best days without a pop of pink? Pastel or the gossamer Pink as set by the Pantone colour charts, this hue can pretty up your day gorgeously. Makeup and hair artist, Namrata Soni brought the beauty of yellow and pink eyeliners to create a warm look. Look at how an eyeshadow isn't even in the question of to-try, simply ditch it and run your kohl on your eyelids and the area that's close to your tear ducts.

Janhvi Kapoor

Who doesn't want to get some sparkly play on? A party definitely looks better with standout-worthy makeup. Let's state the obvious, draw a thick eyeliner and slightly wing it out. A perfectly playful look done right!

Kriti Sanon

Does your day end and start with black kohl? White is the new cool if you haven't tried it yet. Adrian Jacobs created an enchanting look with white eyeliner and black kohl, so you needn't really forget the latter. We do believe some choices are difficult to be made.

Lily Collins

Ah, all those chic bags in Emily in Paris Season 2 is still so fresh in our memories. Here's a pastel power look that stole our hearts too and we're so ready for a new season with this reference. The starlet took the cat-eyeliner look to a fun height with white eyeliner and turquoise matte eyeshadow.

Kiara Advani

Calling all divas who do not shy away from taking the quirky route. Let your eye makeup talk about how quirky and artsy you can get. If you're someone who dislikes a full-fledged eyeliner look, create your own patterns with a liquid eyeliner or kohl works too. Anything that defines comfort, pair the yellow hue with a thin black eyeliner.

Khushi Kapoor

Let there be no subtle way to pull off a shimmery look. What's the point if you want to play safe and not loud? Make your liquid eyeliner gift you a wing as fabulous as this 21-year-old mastered one.

Kendall Jenner

There's nothing this 26-year-old doesn't get right. A bodycon dress by the yacht, and bikini and feathery boots on a snowy mountain. While we continue to drool max over the sartorial streak, her makeup is just as amazing as it can get. If you're too cool and in a done-and-dusted mood with regular eyeliners, make cool markings with your eyeliner and style it up with an outfit as modish as your eye makeup.

Which diva's eyeliner look do you want to replicate? Let us know in the comments below.

