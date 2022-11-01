Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS all the 7 natural products she applies to her skin and they are super easy & affordable

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous actresses of Bollywood’s young generation stars. The popular actress, who is the eldest daughter of legendary superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has inherited the good looks of her mothers. Janhvi Kapoor has always made headlines with her impeccable choice of costumes and enviable make-up looks, right from the beginning of her acting career. The Mili actress, who is a self-confessed foodie, is very particular when it comes to taking care of herself. Similarly, Janhvi is also someone who believes his following a clear skincare routine. Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS all you need to know about her skincare

In a recent interview with Mashable, Janhvi Kapoor got all candid about her skincare routine, which helps in keeping her skin healthy and glowing. The Mili actress revealed how she always depends on a nice hot shower and natural products to maintain healthy skin. “My skincare routine is, I make it a point to have a nice shower every time I’m getting a little sweaty or icky. I need to have a hot shower, it really opens up my pores,” said Janhvi. The beautiful actress also revealed the seven natural products she swears by when it comes to skincare. “I only use natural products like milk, honey, malai, yogurt, and fruits. And before sleeping, I mix rosewater and glycerine and I put it on my skin,” Janhvi Kapoor concluded. Have a look at the benefits of seven natural yet super-affordable products, which are a part of Janhvi Kapoor’s skincare routine… Milk

Milk is one of the best natural skin cleansers, as it contains natural lactic acid. It removes dirt and sebum from the pores while keeping the skin moisturised. Milk also helps majorly with delaying the signs of aging including fine lines and wrinkles. It is also used to cure various skin problems including sun burns and tanning. Milk also acts as a natural toner, that add radiance to the skin. Honey

Honey acts as a gentle exfoliator that deeply cleanses the skin. The regular usage of honey also helps in lightening the scars and dark spots on the skin. It majorly helps in reviving dull and tanned skin by adding a subtle glow to the skin and leaving it deeply moisturized. Regular usage of honey can also prevent the signs of aging and treat sun damage effectively. Malai

Malai aka milk cream is a holy grail natural product for those who have dry skin. It deeply moisturises dry and lifeless skin, along with gently exfoliating it. Malai can be used both alone and mixed with other natural products including haldi, besan, or lemon juice depending on your skin type, to remove dark spots and skin pigmentation on the skin. Yogurt

Yogurt is a star product that benefits the skin in multiple ways. Regular usage of yogurt can maintain the pH balance of the skin. It deeply moisturizes the skin while also providing gentle exfoliation. Yogurt is used to calm down sensitive, acne-prone skin, and can reduce inflammation and skin infections to a great extent. It is also an excellent anti-aging agent. Fruits

Fruits are excellent natural sources of all skin-friendly components including anti-oxidants and Vitamin C. The regular consumption of fruits in both the diet and skincare regimen helps in collagen production, which helps in delaying the signs of aging. Fruits like papaya, lemon, banana, and others are used to treat pigmentation, acne scars, and other skin concerns. Rosewater

Rosewater is a natural skincare product with multiple benefits. It acts as both a cleanser and toner, as it gently cleans the skin while leaving it deeply moisturised. The biggest benefit of rosewater is that it can be used for all skin types, and has almost zero side effects. Regular usage of rosewater will add radiance to the skin. Glycerine