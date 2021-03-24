Janhvi Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 celeb approved summer hairstyles you NEED to try this season

Looking for the perfect hairstyle inspiration for summer? These celeb-approved styles can do the trick right!

The summer season is almost here which means it’s bringing the heat and rising temperatures along. While summer dresses and a beach wardrobe is definitely by our side for the season, it’s also necessary to look our best selves when it comes to hair and makeup. As far as makeup is concerned, a corally glow can be statement-making! But, when it comes to hairstyles, that’s a whole different ball game. Whether you have a long bob or hair as long as a Kardashian wig, you need not worry. We have got you covered with all the hairstyle inspirations!

First up, we have Janhvi Kapoor who managed to show all long hair girls how it’s supposed to be done. She let her beachy waves do the talking while keeping things effortless in a half-bun. It’s a perfect casual day hairstyle but with a few face-framing tendrils, you can easily turn it into a date night look.

This next look is for when you have a good hair day but need to find a way to deal with the heat. Well, Janhvi Kapoor’s braided look is just for you! It definitely makes you look more put together and is perfect for all summer weddings!

Talking about weddings and braids, a braided ponytail can definitely be a winner when it comes to picking out the right hairstyle. It’s chic and modern yet has an understated effortlessness that’s perfect for the season.

You know when nothing seems to work and your oily scalp is not cooperating, a sleek ponytail or a bun can be a perfect pick. Recently, celebs like Bella Hadid and are choosing the sleek bun even with their casual looks. So the next time your hair seems sticky and falls flat, you know which hairstyle to pick!

Lastly, we have ’s fishtail braid on our list which when paired with the right summer dress is bound to make a statement. It’s chic, cute and every bit adorable and as an added bonus, it keeps your hair away from the face.

