Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic hair game is on point: 5 Times she showed us how to rock braids with traditional looks

A versatile hairstyle, braids can be worn with both western as well as ethnic looks. Janhvi Kapoor loves braiding her hair to go with her ethnic outfits.

Millennials are always cued in on what's trending in the fashion and beauty scene. Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista in her own right. The actress knows when to take risks and how to pull off outfits that flatter her figure while also experimenting with her hair and makeup at the same time. Braids are a celebrity favourite and can be sported with both, ethnic and western outfits. Janhvi shows us how to rock the braided hairdo with traditional outfits multiple times. Here are our top favourites.

Making for one of the cleanest and most sophisticated looks, we love this loose French braid Janhvi sported with a hot pink chiffon saree. With a few face-framing strands left free, the rest of her hair was neatly pulled back to show off her flawless skin and gorgeous accessories.

For an Indo-western look, the Dhadak actress styled her hair into a double braid to give her look a change. A side-parted hairdo with the front portion of her hair neatly styled into a braid, pulled forward and merged with her fishtail braid, made for an unusual yet feminine look that the actress pulled off with utmost ease.

For a more edgy look, the actress parted her hair in the side and pulled one side into the braid to keep away from her face. This look enabled her to show off her statement earrings, sculpted jawline and sharp features.

Making for an elegant girl-next-door look, Janhvi also curled her voluminous hair and pulled the front portion into two braids that kept her hair away from her face. This made for a clean and uncomplicated look.

If you're not too sure about braids but still want to hop on the bandwagon, this last look is perfect to experiment with. While leaving all her hair free, Janhvi took small sections of her hair and styled them into tiny, almost invisible braids that don't hamper the rest of your look in any way!

Which of Janhvi Kapoor's braided looks is your favourite?

Credits :instagram

