6 Japanese skin care tips and products for oily skin

Japanese women are always seen as way younger than their actual age, flaunting a glass-skin-like glow and baby soft skin. Of course, all women wish to own such a face but this ain’t easy. Japanese women invest a lot of their time in skincare as being beautiful is considered an important part of self-care and hygiene. This includes a healthy diet, exercise and a consistent skincare regime. Below are 6 Japanese skin care tips that you need to consider if you too want their youthful glow!

6 Japanese skin care tips

Scroll on to get to know about the Japanese skincare routine and products you need to use for the same.

1. Foaming Facial Cleanser

Loaded with Hyaluronic Acid, this facial cleanser removes all impurities and gives your face a fresh feel. It creates a soothing soft foam and rinses easily with no residue. Japanese skincare begins with proper cleansing and remembers to use lukewarm water.

Price:$ 12.83

Buy Now

2. Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Next comes the use of fragrance-free moisturizer. No matter what your skin type is or skincare routine is, it is incomplete without a moisturizer. This hydrating formulation with niacinamide and antioxidants works to improve skin color and tone and thereby help you achieve flawless, soft and supple skin.

Price:$ 39

Buy Now

3. Hydrating Face Serum

Face serums are an important part of Japanese skincare followed by the above two steps. It gives a soothing texture to the skin and also locks in the nutrients in these skincare products. It protects and wraps over your skin to provide deep nutrition and helps restore the skin texture and softness for visibly lifted and younger-looking skin.

Price:$ 55

Buy Now

4. Skin Relief Sun Cream

The next and most significant step is the application of sunscreen. Japanese women use quality broad-spectrum sunscreens to block both UVA and UVB rays, and meticulously follow the use directions — putting on too little could be as bad or worse than putting on too much.

Price:$ 24

Buy Now

5. Papa Recipe Bombee Sheet Mask

Apart from the above-mentioned 4 steps, the use of sheet masks weekly can also help you gain the youthful glow of Japanese women’s skin. Sheet mask moisturizes the skin and also helps improve the skin’s overall appearance, giving you that youthful glow, without heavy cream, lotion, gel, oil or clay.

Price:$ 19.99

Buy Now

6. Herbal Tea

Japanese women drink green tea regularly and make sure to have a high intake of vitamin C. Herbal teas are one of their best-kept beauty secrets. So if you really wish to flaunt a youthful glow and age in reverse, apart from external application of creams, internal intake of healthy food and drinks is also necessary.

Price:$ 20.89

Buy Now

Japanese skin care tips are quite easy but most people fall back on making it as their routine. By shopping these above-mentioned products you can step up your skincare game and with consistent use, you will look younger than today!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

