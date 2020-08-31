  1. Home
Japaneses women SWEAR by Camellia Oil for hair and beauty: Here's what the hype is all about 

The cold-pressed Camellia Oil is something that Japanese women have been using for years together. It works wonders on both the hair and skin ensuring both are at their healthiest best.
Camellia Oil is a lesser-known cold-pressed oil that is known for its non-greasy texture and anti-ageing properties. This oil is known to work well on both the skin and hair contains moisture-retention properties. It also gets absorbed by the skin very easily as it is thin and works wonders on it as it contains Omega-6 fatty acids. 
This oil is also known to promote cell regrowth and makes the skin flexible and plump. 

Camellia Oil for hair 
This creamy and golden coloured ingredient has been the go-to for the Japanese women and is used as a leave-in product in damp hair. A little is known to go a long way for it makes the hair incredibly glossy and manageable. 
Some benefits of using this oil on hair include:
Restores the hair's natural shine 
Repairs breakage and reverses split ends 
Prevents dandruff 
Eases scalp itchiness and dryness 

Camellia Oil for skin 
This fast-absorbing oil penetrates deep into the skin and restores its elasticity and boosts moisture. It is light and therefore doesn't block pores and repairs damage to the skin that has been caused by too much exposure to sun, pollution and more.  
This oil also helps in getting rid of blemishes and wrinkles, ensuring the skin looks flawless. 
The best way to use this oil on your face is to take a small amount and spread all over your face. DO NOT rub it, just pat it till it is absorbed by the skin. 

No wonder Japanese women always have flawless and smooth skin! 

