Jennifer Lopez reveals her morning skincare routine and it is super easy to follow

There is no debate when we say that Jennifer Lopez ages backwards. Apart from her ability to pull off literally any outfit and her smoking body, the queen is also known for her flawless, glowing skin. If you are wondering what’s the secret behind her skin, then wait no more! JLo has just revealed her morning skincare routine and the good news is, it is super easy to follow!

The Marry Me star took to her Instagram handle last week and gave her followers an update on her morning routine which is just four steps long and takes under five minutes. So if you do not have the time or sources to follow the 10-step Korean skincare routine, JLo has got your back!

Step 1 - Cleanser

She starts by cleansing her face in the shower using a gentle face cleanser. It helps her get rid of any leftover makeup, dirt and excess oil from her skin. It also gives her a boost of freshness early in the morning.

Step 2 - Serum

The star continues her routine by smothering her face with a face serum. She uses an antioxidant-rich serum infused with the goodness of squalane, fermented oil, extra virgin oil, and leaf extract. JLo says that using her serum is like taking her vitamins in the morning. She lets her serum soak in and tighten before moving on to the next step.

Step 3 - Sunscreen

JLo states that sunscreen is definitely the most important part of her morning skincare routine. The depletion of the ozone layer has increased our risk of sun damage from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen blocks these rays, greatly reducing the likelihood of sunburn. It also helps reduce dark spots, wrinkles and fine lines.

Step 4 - Under eye cream

Lopez ends her morning skincare regimen with an under eye cream. She puts it underneath her eyes as well as between her brows. She believes that it's always nice to have a little moisture around those places. She also says that it also helps make sure her makeup doesn’t get “cakey”.

If you really want to follow JLo’s morning routine, you may want to consider speaking some words of affirmation in the mirror as she also believes in feeding her mind and soul. Before starting her skincare, she avoids looking at her phone and just sets herself up right for the day with the right intentions and the right thoughts.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan in white lehenga, Karisma Kapoor in an orange anarkali attend Ranbir-Alia’s Mehendi