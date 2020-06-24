  1. Home
Johnson and Johnson to stop selling fairness and skin lightening creams in Asia and the Middle East

The Black Lives Matter movement seems to have made an impact on the beauty industry for the company announced that it would be discontinuing skin-lightening products.
June 24, 2020
The protests towards the Black Lives Matter movement is certainly making an impact all over the world. Not only are brands openly being called out for racist remarks but they are also making it a point to make amendments. One of the biggest beauty brands that were called out during this movement, is Johnson and Johnson that is known for making skin lightening creams through brands like Neutrogena and Clean and Clear. 

The products - a Fine Fairness cream that was available to purchase in Asia and Clear Fairness that was available exclusively in India, are set to be discontinued. The lightening creams are marketed as 'dark spot reducers' and have been known to be used for skin-lightening. "Conversations over the past few weeks have highlighted that some product names or claims on our Neutrogena and Clean & Clear dark-spot reducer products represent fairness or white better as your own unique skin tone," the company stated and also added, "This was never our intention - healthy skin is beautiful skin."

The company went on to add that the products will not be available for purchase on websites but the stock available in stores will remain for a short period. A representative said, "For a short while products may still appear on a limited number of in-store shelves as stock runs through," and added that they would no longer be producing or shipping the two products. 

What are your thoughts on this news? We think it is a break-through for the beauty industry and hope more companies follow suit!
Comment below with your thoughts. 

