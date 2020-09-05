Jojoba Oil for beauty: Here's why you should add this oil to your skincare routine

The nut of the jojoba plant makes for the perfect carrier oil to mix with essential oils or to use just as is. It also comes with numerous properties that are excellent for the skin.

Jojoba is a perennial plant that not only thrives in harsh climates but also produces a nut that has multiple healing properties to it. This oil can be used as it is or even mixed with a carrier oil for further benefits. The oil is also a part of many beauty experts' skincare routines. Why? Find out below.

Antibacterial properties

This oil has both antibacterial and anti-fungal properties to it. Applying it on the skin can help combat acne and even reduce it to an extent.

Antioxidant properties

Jojoba oil also contains natural forms of Vitamin E that is excellent for the skin. This helps the skin fight everyday pollutants and impurities as well.

Helps combat oily skin

This oil helps in regulating sebum production. When applied, it leaves the skin moisturised. It also sends signals to the skin to not produce extra sebum that can cause acne and clog pores.

Soothes sunburns

The damage caused by the sun makes the skin look flaky and dry. The Vitamin E content in jojoba oil helps in restoring moisture to the skin and soothes sunburns as well.

Helps treat acne

Regular use of jojoba oil may even keep acne at bay! It contains anti-inflammatory agents and healing properties that help in avoiding breakouts and healing mild acne, making the skin smooth and supple.

It also adds a natural glow to the skin.

