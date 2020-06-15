Juhi Chawla to Rekha: The most ICONIC beauty moments from '90s films that NEED to make a comeback

Big and voluminous hair, dark eyeliner, curls for days were all raging beauty trends back in the '90s sported by our leading ladies. Here are some looks we still can't get over!

The '90s was an era of major cultural, fashion and beauty moments. Stylish on-screen looks like Hema Malini's bouffant hairdo, 's wavy locks to 's centre-parted sleek hair and Juhi Chawla's wild curls, were all looks we fawned over as children everytime we saw our favourite stars on the big screen. Whether it was the bronzer, contouring, thin and arched brows, brown lip liner, sure there were some fails, but the '90s also gave us some beauty looks we still try to recreate.

We haven't been the only ones feeling nostalgic. , Juhi Chawla and more have been posting throwback pictures of themselves from the '90s.

Since we're running out of things to do while social distancing, why not take a look at some of the iconic beauty moments from the '90s and try to recreate them?

Bouffant hair and cat eyeliner

Hema Malini's bouffant-style hair with bangs became one of the biggest beauty trends of her time. It was recreated in multiple films later on by leading Bollywood actresses including and Lara Dutta. In addition to that, her exaggerated cat eyes were also a look loved by many and is still a raging trend!

Berry-stained lips and voluminous waves

Rekha's at-home glam look with centre-parted hair styled into voluminous curls, rosy cheeks and berry-stained glossy lips along with her arched brows, is a look that the diva sports even till today because of how iconic it became. It was replicated by many but nobody did it quite like Rekha did!

Never-ending curls

Known for her innocent, girl-next-door look in lovely summer dresses, a look that Juhi Chawala made popular, was rings of curls. While every other actress wanted to have blow-dried and slicked hair, Juhi Chawla went all out with her ringlets, that went well with her bubbly nature.

Poker-straight hair

One of the sexiest actresses of her time, was known for her silky straight hair that barely needed any styling. It stayed put without heat, looked glorious on the big screen and went well with her no-makeup look.

Neutral-toned lips

A huge trend back in the '90s was brown lips. But when that passed, it paved a way for a more natural-looking neutral-toned shade that was flattering and matched with the bronzer, making for an even-toned and tan look. Karisma Kapoor's look in Dil Toh Pagal hai is the perfect example of this.

Voluminous waves

A of Sridevi's that was consistent throughout all her films back in the day, was her thick and black mane that always looked like it had been a tad bit ruffled by the air and still managed to look good.

Dewy skin and glossy lips

Sure, matte is in right now. But back before it was all about no oil or water, actresses sported more natural-looking dewy skin that looked enviable on screen. Case in point, Madhu Dixit's look in all her films featured her enviable glowing skin and cheeks rosy enough to look like she was always blushing. A look we are still crushing on for sure!

